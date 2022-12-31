ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero mourned by community, colleagues. 'This could have been prevented'

ABC7
 4 days ago

Community members and fellow law enforcement colleagues are mourning the loss of Riverside County Sheriff's Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty.

Loved ones brought flowers and candles in Cordero's memory to a growing memorial for the beloved deputy at the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station on Friday - many giving each other hugs as they shed tears.

Area resident Alicia Caloca remembered Cordero as a joyful person, who always smiled and looked happy.

The beloved deputy, 32, was shot and killed Thursday in the line of duty during a traffic stop. He had pulled over a pickup truck just before 2 p.m. in Jurupa Valley. As he approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and shot him, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a Thursday evening news conference.

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said.

A witness called 911 and residents tried to help Cordero until paramedics arrived but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A massive manhunt then began for the shooter, who spotted in San Bernardino County, sparking a chase on freeways through both counties. A spike strip disabled two rear wheels but the truck kept going, the sheriff said.

News video showed dozens of California Highway Patrol and Sheriff's Department vehicles, including an armored SWAT vehicle, chasing the truck.

On the 15 Freeway in Norco, the truck finally became disabled, losing an axle, and crashed, Bianco said.

"At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect fired rounds at deputies" with a handgun and they shot back, killing him, Bianco said.

The suspect, William Shae McKay, 44, of San Bernardino County, had a long and violent criminal history stretching back to before 2000 that included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon, including a 2021 police chase in which a California Highway Patrol dog was stabbed, allegedly by an accomplice of McKay, the sheriff said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHtVa_0jyjFWUI00

William Shae McKay, 44, of San Bernardino County, is seen in a previous booking photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

According to Bianco, McKay had been convicted of a "third strike" offense last year that should have put him in state prison for 25 years to life, but a San Bernardino County judge lowered his bail, allowing his release, and later released him following an arrest for failing to appear at his sentencing.

"He should have been immediately sentenced to 25 years to life," Bianco said. "We would not be here today if the judge had done her job." Bianco said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the court that handled the case, but officials declined comment.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of a deputy. Suspect William Shae McKay had an extensive criminal history that including kidnapping, robbery and assault, Bianco said.

The Riverside Sheriffs' Association has established a fund to help Cordero's family, available at this link.

Caloca, who brought flowers Friday morning to the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station to honor Cordero, believes the deputy's death did not have to happen.

"This could have been prevented. It just kind of makes you more angry and a little bit more upset about how the system can be," she said.

El Monte police officers delivered breakfast to the Jurupa Valley Sheriff's Station. They understand this community's pain.

The beloved deputy's suspected killer had an extensive criminal history, leading some to say Cordero's death could have been prevented.

"I felt like my heart dropped," said Ruben Quintana with El Monte Police.

Back in June, El Monte Police Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were gunned down at a motel while a investigating a crime.

"My heart goes out to them. If I had a magic wand, I would wave it and rewind time. But unfortunately life doesn't work that way. All I can do is offer my support in any way that I can," Quintana said. "We grieve and mourn with them."

Cordero was a motorcycle officer assigned to Jurupa Valley, a city that contracts with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for policing services.

Cordero joined the 4,000-member strong department as a corrections deputy, worked in local jails, became a sworn deputy in 2018 and completed motor school to become a motorcycle deputy in September, Bianco said.

Cordero "learned from his mother the value of serving and helping others" and his goal at the department was always to become a motor deputy, Bianco said.

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was rushed to a hospital and later died after being shot in Jurupa Valley, sources told Eyewitness News.

"He was naturally drawn to law enforcement and certainly embodied our motto of service above self," Bianco said. "He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother."

Several hours after the shooting, dozens of motorcycle officers and patrol cars escorted a hearse transporting the deputy's flag-draped casket from the hospital to the county coroner's office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 60

Guest
4d ago

We need to stop letting these criminals out. People, please start thinking about what you are voting for. Clearly there have been horrible choices made.

Reply
20
Guylene Polsley
4d ago

This is a tragedy!!! We respect our sheriff’s department, the men and women who serve our community!!! How dare you come into our city and do this. May God heal your hearts.. family of Deputy Cordero, friends of Deputy Cordero and the City of Jurupa Valley!!! We will miss you!!!

Reply
19
4spdgirl
4d ago

The judge is responsible for this deputy's DEATH. The family should get and attorney NOW! Coming to you neighborhood as well.

Reply(1)
29
