Flights Halted After Airport Worker Killed in Freak Accident
Flights were halted after a ground crew worker was killed in an industrial accident on the ramp at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama on Saturday, Reuters reports. Two people briefed on the initial investigation said the worker was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, which was running, the news agency said. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, which took place where an American Airlines plane was parked at a gate after arriving from Dallas. All inbound and outbound flights are grounded indefinitely, the airport said in a statement. The worker has not been identified, but was an employee of American Airlines and Piedmont Airlines. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the airport said. Read it at Reuters
Nine Suffocate to Death in Ugandan New Year Firework Crush - Police
KAMPALA (Reuters) - At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year's firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda's capital, police said. People started pushing through a passage in the Freedom City Mall...
Police Shoot, Kill Person Armed With Knife in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire shot and killed a person armed with a knife after responding to a 911 call, authorities said on Monday. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said that officers arrived at a Gilford home late Sunday after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife there.
Four Killed, Three Injured After Choppers Collide Mid-Air in Australia
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two helicopters collided in mid-air near a popular tourist attraction in Australia's Gold Coast region on Monday, killing four people and critically injuring three more, authorities said. Emergency services were called to the scene near the Sea World theme park at about 2 p.m. local time, Gary...
Police: 2 Dead and 2 Injured in Maryland Domestic Incident
CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Two adults were found dead Sunday in what’s being described as a “domestic-related incident” in Maryland's Prince George's County, authorities said. A juvenile and a third adult were also injured. The county's police department said in a statement on Twitter that officers...
Officer Escapes Injury After Man Fires Rifle Into Car
DETROIT (AP) — A police officer conducting surveillance escaped injury Monday after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car, authorities said. The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force and the department’s Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which occurred about 7:35 a.m., when the undercover Dearborn officer was approached by the man with the rifle.
2 NJ Ice Fishermen Feared Drowned; 1 Body Found, 1 Sought
KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities searching for two men believed to have drowned while ice fishing at a New Jersey reservoir say one body has been recovered and another is being sought. Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that...
Man and Dog Die in Western Minnesota House Fire
MILTONA, Minn. (AP) — An 85-year-old man and a dog have died in a New Year's Day house fire in western Minnesota. The Douglas County sheriff’s office says it got a 911 call about the fire near Miltona around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. First responders arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
Russia Says 63 Soldiers Killed by Ukrainian Strike in Donetsk Region
(Reuters) -Russia said on Monday that 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters, triggering furious criticism of the military leadership from lawmakers and pro-war bloggers. Footage posted online showed a building purported to be a vocational college in Makiivka, a city...
Iran Police Detain Top-Tier Football Players in Raid at Party
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian police briefly detained several unidentified top-tier football players in a raid on a party on New Year's Eve where alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, Iranian media reported. Mingling between sexes outside marriage and drinking alcohol are banned under Iran's Islamic laws. Social...
Japan Says It Scrambled Jets to Monitor Chinese Aircraft Carrier Operations
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval manoeuvres and flight operations in the Pacific. Japan monitored the operations after the Chinese naval group,...
Suspect in New Year's Eve NYC Police Attack Reportedly Linked to Islamic Extremism
(Reuters) - A teenager accused of attacking three policemen with a machete on New Year's Eve near Times Square was charged with attempted murder and attempted assault, New York police said on Monday, in an incident the New York Times said was linked to Islamic extremism. The New York City...
Two Migrants Die, 232 Rescued After Boat Capsizes off Lebanon
CAIRO (Reuters) -Two migrants died and 232 others were rescued after the boat they were travelling on capsized off the coast of Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese Army said. Three naval vessels and a boat operated by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) took part in a rescue operation off Selaata, north of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, the army said.
Overnight Strikes on Kyiv Cause Power, Heating Outages - Mayor
(Reuters) - As a result of overnight strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, causing power and heating outages, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Monday. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Attack on Egyptian Police East of Cairo
CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack on an Egyptian security checkpoint in a city east of Cairo a day earlier in which two policemen and a civilian were killed, the group said on its telegram account. Two other policemen were wounded at the checkpoint...
Syria Says Israel Strike Puts Damascus Airport Briefly Out of Service
AMMAN (Reuters) -The Syrian army said on Monday an Israeli missile strike had briefly put the Damascus International Airport out of service, the latest in a string of strikes targeting Iran-linked assets. A volley of air-launched missiles had hit the airport at 2 a.m., the army said in a statement....
Rescuers in Vietnam Try to Save Boy Trapped in Concrete Pile
HANOI (Reuters) - Rescuers in Vietnam were desperately trying to free a 10-year boy on Monday two days after he fell into the narrow open shaft of a concrete pile at a construction site on New Year's Eve. Ly Hao Nam was heard crying for help shortly after he fell...
Ukrainian Attack Cut Power in Russian Region for a Time - Governor
(Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an electricity facility in the southwest of Russia's Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, cutting power for several hours, the regional governor said on Monday. "A Ukrainian drone attack was carried out this morning on the Klimovsky district," Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. "As a...
China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Facts After Aircraft Clash
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said. The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter...
Mastermind of Banksy Removal Could Face Years in Jail, Ukraine Says
KYIV (Reuters) - The suspected mastermind behind the removal of a Banksy mural in a Ukrainian town could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty, Ukraine's interior ministry said on Monday. The artwork, depicting a woman in a gas mask and a dressing gown holding a fire...
