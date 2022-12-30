ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation

Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
WILTON, IA
A Quad Cities Weatherman is About to Be the First Meteorologist in Congress in 50 Years

It's no secret that representation in Congress is lacking in key areas. The United States could benefit from individuals making decisions who skew a little bit younger and who are going to be around to see those changes take effect. One former TV meteorologist seized his opportunity and managed to be elected into power. His term officially starts on January 3rd, 2023.
ROCKFORD, IL
