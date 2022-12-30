Read full article on original website
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
We Don’t Talk About This QC Restaurant’s Glorious, Unreal Dessert Buffet Enough
If you have a sweet tooth, you have to meet this dessert buffet in Davenport. Hi, I'm Sarah and I have a penchant for all things sweet. Sure we're making New Year's resolutions to lose weight after the holidays, but life is too short to skip dessert, guys. And I cannot believe that I have yet to visit this one in Davenport.
Scott County Humane Society Is Over Capacity So Start 2023 With A New Furbaby
The Scott County Humane Society needs your help ASAP. According to WHBF, the Scott County Humane Society is actually over capacity. The shelter says that they have 311 cats and 86 dogs, as well as 4 small animals, which are 2 bunnies and 2 guinea pigs. The capacity issue is...
A Quad Cities Weatherman is About to Be the First Meteorologist in Congress in 50 Years
It's no secret that representation in Congress is lacking in key areas. The United States could benefit from individuals making decisions who skew a little bit younger and who are going to be around to see those changes take effect. One former TV meteorologist seized his opportunity and managed to be elected into power. His term officially starts on January 3rd, 2023.
