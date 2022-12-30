Read full article on original website
Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
WJHG-TV
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
Florida Mom With 4 Kids In The Car, Charged After Shooting Man In A Pickup Truck
A Florida woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect and aggravated battery after a shooting on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, on January 1, just after 7 pm, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reddick Road in Ponce De Leon regarding a shooting
WJHG-TV
Most dangerous days for driving
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
wdhn.com
Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marky Revis and Thomas Riggs for Battery, Aggravated Assault and Retail Theft on 12-30-22
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a theft that took place at the Pilot Truck Stop on Hwy 71. Employees reported that a total of $37.60 worth of goods were stolen, and gave a description of the suspects. When deputies arrived, they quickly...
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
Inmate found dead in Alabama jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy found Joshua Cornelius, 40, in a confinement […]
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Mr. Jaries Johnson, Sr.
Mr. Jaries Johnson, Sr., age 81, of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Jackson Hospital in Marianna, FL. Funeral arrangements are incomplete, but will be announced later by Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.
955wtvy.com
No Power Following High Speed Police Chase
Parts of Hartford were left in the dark for several hours after a high-speed police chase ended with a suspect crashing into an electric pole. Geneva police say the chase started around midnight Sunday after the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop, running from officers instead. The driver crashed after spike strips were deployed during the chase.
WJHG-TV
Man flees traffic stop, busted for meth, deputies say
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after deputies say he tried to escape a traffic stop. On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly pulled over John Wayne Mills near Marianna. Officials claim Mills did not have a valid driver’s license at that time. At some point...
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 2
Beefed up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in newspapers and ending a long-controversial practice in the property-insurance system.
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO warns of phone scam
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
wdhn.com
Lack of visibility causes crash on Highway 52, authorities say
WEBB, Ala (WDHN)– Highway 52 at mile marker 69 has been temporarily shut down after a two car crash. The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road. Injuries from the crash are unknown at this time. Houston County EMS Director Chris Judah says the low...
Canceled flights leave several without a way back home
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
Comments / 0