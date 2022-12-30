ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

Christmas Eve a day of hugs for Santa Clause

By John Key City/Features Editor
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Santa Clause got more than a dozen hugs from delighted children Saturday as he and Boss Lion Pam Cox, leading a group of Lions, Cox grandchildren, and friends, drove around Dumas and Cactus delivering presents as part of the Lions’ Christmas Sharing program to children from families suffering financial distress .

Few people who take part in the program, especially the deliveries, fail to be moved by the experience. Though Cox gets hugs from parents, it is Santa who is the center of the children’s attention. "They really enjoy Santa Claus. … It is a lot of fun for us to get to see that,” said Cox. “They are so excited. We love it.”

Denton, TX
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

