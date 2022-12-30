ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards

TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist. The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.
New Country Albums Coming in 2023

2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring. Hardy...
Cody Johnson Isn’t Worried About Recreating Success of ”Til You Can’t’ on His Next Album

After a breakout year, Cody Johnson has set a high bar for success. In particular, his CMA Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, chart-topping hit "'Til You Can't" has brought the singer to career highs that he never could have predicted — and as he looks ahead to starting work on a new album, he admits that it's a little daunting to follow up such a resoundingly successful song.
Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off

Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
