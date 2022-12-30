Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Takes Home County Artist Trophy at People’s Choice Awards
TCarrie Underwood's People's Choice Awards wins are officially in double digits. She just took home her 10th PCA after winning this year's award for the Country Artist. The "Crazy Angels" singer was on hand at the Tuesday night, Dec. 6, ceremony to collect her trophy. She walked the red carpet in black pantsuit bedazzled in gold designs. The Western look was something new for the country singer, who typically opts for breathtaking sparkly gowns and dresses.
Keith Urban Sells Master Recordings, Including 10 Studio Albums + a Greatest Hits Package, to Litmus
Keith Urban is the latest country superstar to part ways with his master recordings catalog. According to Billboard, the singer has sold his masters to the newly-formed music rights company Litmus, which was launched in August by industry veterans Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll and backed by Carlyle Global Credit.
Parmalee’s ‘Take My Name’ Is the Most-Played Country Airplay Song of 2022
Several country radio mainstays — and a couple of out-of-left-field dark horses — dominated the Billboard Country Airplay Charts in 2022, according to year-end data released by Billboard Country Update. It should come as no surprise that Jason Aldean and Luke Combs place highly on this list. Both...
Jackson Dean’s Debut Single ‘Don’t Come Lookin’ Is a No. 1 Hit
Jackson Dean's debut single "Don't Come Lookin'" is a No. 1 hit, officially. After hovering in the top 10 for weeks, the track made the push to the top of the Mediabase 24/7 chart, giving Dean his first No. 1 for the week of Nov. 21-28. “It’s hard to wrap...
Morgan Myles Is Holding Her Late Cousin in Her Heart Going Into ‘The Voice’ Finale
The Voice finalist Morgan Myles should have spent this past Friday (Dec. 9) prepping for what might end up being the most important week of her life. Instead, she was mourning her late cousin. “This is the day my cousin actually passed away," she tells Taste of Country, speaking quietly...
New Country Albums Coming in 2023
2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for country music. Many highly anticipated album releases have been announced, including Shania Twain's Queen of Me (her first studio album since 2017), which will be released in mid-February before her Queen of Me Tour begins in the spring. Hardy...
Country Stars Support St. Jude: How to Get Your ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ T-Shirt
More than two dozen country music stars are hoping you’ll join them as a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The new This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirts are here, and they’ll look as good on you as they do Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and more.
Cody Johnson Isn’t Worried About Recreating Success of ”Til You Can’t’ on His Next Album
After a breakout year, Cody Johnson has set a high bar for success. In particular, his CMA Award-winning, Grammy-nominated, chart-topping hit "'Til You Can't" has brought the singer to career highs that he never could have predicted — and as he looks ahead to starting work on a new album, he admits that it's a little daunting to follow up such a resoundingly successful song.
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash to Include Collaborations From Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd + More
New Year's Eve is coming up on Saturday (Dec. 31), and Nashville will be celebrating with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing on CBS. The special is set to feature more than 50 performances, including multiple all-star collaborations that CBS announced on Thursday (Dec. 29). Artists who will...
Luke Bryan to Bride Caroline After 16 Years: ‘Loved You Since the Second I Saw You’
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and Bryan's sweet message for his bride on the special day will warm your heart this holiday season. "Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the country star...
Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off
Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a ‘Country Education’ About Deer Pee
Luke Bryan is country music's ambassador on American Idol, and he takes his role very seriously, especially when it comes to the other judges. Recently he took it upon himself to educate Katy Perry on the finer points of deer hunting, specifically "doe pee." While chatting with Audacy's Rob and...
‘The Voice': Carly Pearce Delivers an Emotional Performance of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ [Watch]
Season 22 of The Voice returned on Tuesday (Dec. 6) night with an intense results show as 8 semi-finalists were cut down to 5. But, aside from host Carson Daly reading off results, country music superstar Carly Pearce stopped by to deliver a rousing rendition of “What He Didn’t Do,” from her 2021 breakup album, 29: Written in Stone.
