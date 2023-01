Ann Epstein, November 2, 1935 – December 29, 2022. Ann Epstein passed away Thursday afternoon, December 29th at the age of 87. Ann was known for her warmth and possessed an unshakeable kindness and a contagious smile that was noticed by every person who ever came into contact with her. She brought joy to everyone she met.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO