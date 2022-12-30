Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS grad Adam Langer talks about his recent book set in Evanston
Editor’s note: This is just one of our stories looking at and elevating Evanston authors and artists. Adam Langer is kind of from Evanston and kind of from Chicago. As a kid growing up in the Chicago area, he lived in Rogers Park, but he went to the Baker Demonstration School in Evanston before attending Evanston Township High School.
evanstonroundtable.com
Back to the lake with memories and history: Evanston resident celebrates Wisconsin’s first Black community
The night before they would leave for Lake Ivanhoe, young Janet Louise Cole would watch her mother begin to pack – clothes freshly washed and starched, new PF Flyers and food – then she and her father would go outside looking for night-crawlers, the long worms used for fishing.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
A blue foggy evening and calm waters greeted the new year and the groups of people enjoying a walk along the lake on this almost balmy New Year’s Day. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home...
evanstonroundtable.com
The 10 best-read stories of 2022
Good morning and Happy New Year, Evanston. As we ring in 2023, we at the RoundTable are reflecting on the stories that meant the most to our readers by highlighting some of our most popular articles from 2022. Over the last year, Evanston has seen Mayor Daniel Biss appoint two...
evanstonroundtable.com
City Council challenges for 2023?
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to add additional context about the Fourth Ward meeting. Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma started the meeting discussing several key Evanston issues, including workplace equity at City Hall, the Margarita Inn, equitable zoning and council goals. His eight items to watch in 2023, were in addition to the agenda items discussed. The article’s first version made it seem as though the only key issues Nieuwsma thought needed addressing were those on the list in the final segment of the ward meeting. This error is on the writer completely and I regret it.
evanstonroundtable.com
Final 2022 Fifth Ward meeting deals with ‘big ticket’ communication
Communication from city officials on major big ticket projects is not enough, according to a small group of community members at the Fifth Ward meeting Thursday. Sixteen people attended the virtual meeting, which spanned over two hours and six people spoke about a number of issues but the discussion focused on three large projects: the proposed District 65 Fifth Ward school, renovation of Northwestern University’s football stadium and a new affordable housing project under development.
evanstonroundtable.com
William M. Welter: 1944-2022
William Michael Welter, born Nov. 18, 1944, in Evanston, to Frances and Roy Welter. Raised in Evanston throughout his childhood, Welter’s parents were devout members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He sang in the boys’ choir and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962. Welter graduated cum...
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball coach: The last Centralia tourney game ‘got away from us’
Members of the Evanston boys basketball team, especially newcomers to the program, spent the months of June through December learning just what is and isn’t a good shot for themselves and their teammates. That’s a lesson that’s been pretty well received, even if the Wildkits had to settle for...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Here’s hoping you get your ducks in a row – or maybe in this case geese – as we approach the new year. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty media company that believes in the power of words and pictures. You can reach him at... More by Richard Cahan.
