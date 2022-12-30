ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETHS grad Adam Langer talks about his recent book set in Evanston

Editor’s note: This is just one of our stories looking at and elevating Evanston authors and artists. Adam Langer is kind of from Evanston and kind of from Chicago. As a kid growing up in the Chicago area, he lived in Rogers Park, but he went to the Baker Demonstration School in Evanston before attending Evanston Township High School.
Picturing Evanston

A blue foggy evening and calm waters greeted the new year and the groups of people enjoying a walk along the lake on this almost balmy New Year’s Day. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home...
The 10 best-read stories of 2022

Good morning and Happy New Year, Evanston. As we ring in 2023, we at the RoundTable are reflecting on the stories that meant the most to our readers by highlighting some of our most popular articles from 2022. Over the last year, Evanston has seen Mayor Daniel Biss appoint two...
City Council challenges for 2023?

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to add additional context about the Fourth Ward meeting. Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma started the meeting discussing several key Evanston issues, including workplace equity at City Hall, the Margarita Inn, equitable zoning and council goals. His eight items to watch in 2023, were in addition to the agenda items discussed. The article’s first version made it seem as though the only key issues Nieuwsma thought needed addressing were those on the list in the final segment of the ward meeting. This error is on the writer completely and I regret it.
Final 2022 Fifth Ward meeting deals with ‘big ticket’ communication

Communication from city officials on major big ticket projects is not enough, according to a small group of community members at the Fifth Ward meeting Thursday. Sixteen people attended the virtual meeting, which spanned over two hours and six people spoke about a number of issues but the discussion focused on three large projects: the proposed District 65 Fifth Ward school, renovation of Northwestern University’s football stadium and a new affordable housing project under development.
William M. Welter: 1944-2022

William Michael Welter, born Nov. 18, 1944, in Evanston, to Frances and Roy Welter. Raised in Evanston throughout his childhood, Welter’s parents were devout members of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. He sang in the boys’ choir and graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962. Welter graduated cum...
At This Time

Here’s hoping you get your ducks in a row – or maybe in this case geese – as we approach the new year. (Photo by Richard Cahan) Richard Cahan takes photos for the Evanston RoundTable. He also is publisher of CityFiles Press, a small but mighty media company that believes in the power of words and pictures. You can reach him at... More by Richard Cahan.
