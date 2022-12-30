Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to add additional context about the Fourth Ward meeting. Council Member Jonathan Nieuwsma started the meeting discussing several key Evanston issues, including workplace equity at City Hall, the Margarita Inn, equitable zoning and council goals. His eight items to watch in 2023, were in addition to the agenda items discussed. The article’s first version made it seem as though the only key issues Nieuwsma thought needed addressing were those on the list in the final segment of the ward meeting. This error is on the writer completely and I regret it.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO