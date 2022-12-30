Read full article on original website
Related
Three-Vehicle Crash Near Plainview Injures Four
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hurt following a three-vehicle crash about two miles west of Plainview Friday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says a Chevy pick-up traveling west on Hwy. 247 was stopped to make a left turn onto 265th Ave. when it was struck from behind by a westbound Jeep. The Jeep then spun around and collided with another Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 247 shortly before 4 p.m.
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
$15,000 in Copper Wire Stolen from Rochester-Area Work Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a costly burglary reported at a construction site in Cascade Township. Captain James Schueller said deputies responded to the report of a past-action burglary at a job site in the 1300 block of Skyview Cr. Northwest Tuesday morning. Employees reported that .10, .12 and .14 gauge wire stolen from the work site sometime between December 21 and December 27.
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
Open Letter to the Guy in Rochester That I Almost Hit with My Car
To the guy that walked in front of my car in downtown Rochester, Minnesota this morning at 6:47am by the old Porch Fried Chicken restaurant, for the love of all things, PLEASE wear something so I can see you and quit jaywalking. I almost hit you this morning. You scared...
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Free Way To Dispose Real Christmas Trees In Rochester
Did you go with a fake tree or a real Christmas tree this year? If "real" is your answer, you might be scratching your head right now wondering what you are supposed to do with it now that Christmas is over. Below is a great option that is free in Olmsted County.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Truck Hauling Livestock Trailer Crashes in Southern Minnesota
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Missouri woman was hurt after a pick-up truck she was riding in left the road while hauling a livestock trailer on I-35 in Freeborn County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says the pick up, operated by 26-year-old Kole Fulton of Lincoln, Missouri,...
Man Arrested For Hit and Run That Killed Austin Woman
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man has been arrested as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night. Austin Police Chief David McKichan says officers responded to a report of a person lying on a road near the southwest edge of East Side Park around 11:20 PM. Life-saving measures, including CPR, were performed on the victim but she later died from the injuries she apparently suffered when she was struck by a vehicle. McKichan identified the victim as 41-year-old Melissa Rack of Austin.
Rochester PD Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery reported at a northwest Rochester gas station early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the robbery report at the Holiday station in the 1850 block of Assisi Heights Dr. around 1:30 a.m. The clerks reported a man entered the store and handed them a piece of paper stating he had a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register.
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
Convicted Burglar Arrested After Rochester Construction Site Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Chatfield man previously convicted of burglary was arrested in connection with a construction site burglary in Rochester. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to an apartment construction site in the 400 block of North Broadway after security cameras captured 39-year-old Joseph Borst on the premises around midnight on Friday. Police made contact with Borst after he allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester Woman Critically Wounded, Man Arrested Following Shooting
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a woman was critically wounded and a man is in custody following a shooting that’s believed to have taken place Christmas Eve. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the father of the 37-year-old victim’s children called police after being unable to get a...
Two Men Revived in Rochester-Area Drug Overdoses
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were revived from drug overdoses reported in Rochester over the holiday weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the first drug overdose at a residence in the 1500 block of Marion Rd. Southeast around 11:50 p.m. on Friday. He said officers administered two doses of Narcan to revive the 32-year-old man.
LOOK: Plainview Minnesota Home Has Maids Stairway + So Much Pepsi
It's not often you find a beautiful Victorian-style home (from 1890) with Pepsi everywhere, but this Plainview home (about 30 miles East of Rochester, Minnesota) has that and then...more Pepsi!. What Is a Maids Stair and Why Is It In Plainview?. A maid's stairway (or staircase) is the stairway servants...
Rochester Man Accused of Shooting Girlfriend in the Head Appears in Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head on Christmas Eve made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Bail for 34-year-old Phillip Turner was set at $1,000,000. He was arranged on felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
