Kundali (horoscope), by far, has been the yardstick to measure a just then born baby's success and the general pattern of his life. The position of the planets was calculated by the astrologer. Kundalis decides the important personality traits and the future trends of a person. To draw a kundali you need an accurate time and place of birth. It is used for all purposes, including matchmaking and deciding mahurats for all auspicious occasions.

