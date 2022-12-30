ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills vs. Bengals hyped as one of best MNF matchups ever

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38r9DZ_0jyj3Pue00

There’s a massive, earned groundswell of hype building for the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 17.

It’s not hard to see why, either.

The Bengals and Bills are top-three teams in the AFC and Super Bowl contenders sparring for playoff seeding. Cincinnati is 11-4 and winners of seven in a row, Buffalo is 12-3 and winners of six in a row.

Buffalo and MVP candidate Josh Allen average 28.0 points per game. Cincinnati and MVP candidate Joe Burrow average 26.1. A strong Buffalo defense only allows 17.5 points per game. A strong Cincinnati defense only allows 20.4.

The similarities go on and on, with the quarterbacks obviously contributing the biggest chunk to the hype, as noted by ESPN’s Ben Baby:

There’s also this, from NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano:

Call it some fun notes about what has been circled on the calendar as one of the potential games of the year since the schedule’s unveiling. Maybe it doesn’t end up matching the hype, but the path here has justified the buzz anyway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl

ESPN made a big blunder with a graphic about Peyton Manning on Friday night. Manning was in attendance for the Orange Bowl Friday to watch his alma mater Tennessee take on Clemson. Late in the game, ESPN showed Manning in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The chyron described Manning as a... The post ESPN makes big mistake with Peyton Manning graphic at Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 matchup at Paycor Stadium:. OL Mitch Morse (concussion) WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DE Boogie Basham (calf) TE Dawson Knox (hip) LB Matt Milano (knee) DT Jordan...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nick Saban and the SEC have scared college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad

Yes, a 12-team College Football Playoff has its flaws. Yes, there will be years when the outcome is frustrating. Yes, there will probably be a season in which Alabama goes 10-2, finishes third in the SEC, and yet gets into the playoff and wins three games to take home the title. It will be annoying. However, we can’t live in complete fear of Nick Saban and the SEC. They have scared a lot of college football fans into thinking a 12-team playoff is bad for the sport.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Ohio State loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ohio State played much better than most experts expected, but with multiple leads throughout the game — some being by double digits — it is a bit deflating to think of what might have been. Ohio State had a few ups and downs, but there is no doubt one of the biggest obstacles was the Marvin Harrison Jr. injury.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

198K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy