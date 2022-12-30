ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Rain expected to change to snow in evening hours

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Those who live in the Norfolk area can expect a rain break this evening. The AccuWeather forecast shows there will be a momentary break in precipitation around 9 p.m. At this time, the rain is expected to stop and snow is expected to start. As of 5...
NORFOLK, NE
waynedailynews.com

SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN WAYNE

WAYNE – The Wayne Police Department has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY in Wayne. Due to the unexpected incoming snow and ice storm, The City of Wayne, Nebraska – Government has declared a Snow Emergency starting at Noon Monday, January 2nd, until further notice for parking on all streets in Wayne.
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Hazardous weather conditions expected in Northeast Neb.

OMAHA - Most of the state, including Northeast Nebraska, is set to experience some hazardous weather conditions Monday into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Madison, Wayne, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties are in an ice storm warning from 12 p.m. Monday till 6 p.m. Tuesday. Significant icing is...
CUMING COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested after being on the run for almost a year

NORFOLK, Neb. -- After almost a year on the run, a Norfolk man was arrested on Monday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Brad Tuttle, of Norfolk, had an arrest warrant issued for him in March 2022. Tuttle was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespass. His charges are reportedly connected to a break-in from early last year that occurred at the Rock Company, west of Stanton.
NORFOLK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

North Fork Transit Board issues statement

NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested for alleged assault involving dog leash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly wrapping a dog leash around another man's neck during a Sunday night altercation in northeast Nebraska. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue for an assault that had occurred between two males.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk man arguing with woman arrested on drug charge

NORFOLK - A disturbance call in the 1400 block of Blaine Street led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on drug charges Saturday afternoon. According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 59-year-old Jay Ahrenholtz and a woman he had been arguing with. While investigating the...
NORFOLK, NE

