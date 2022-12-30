Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Rain expected to change to snow in evening hours
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Those who live in the Norfolk area can expect a rain break this evening. The AccuWeather forecast shows there will be a momentary break in precipitation around 9 p.m. At this time, the rain is expected to stop and snow is expected to start. As of 5...
waynedailynews.com
SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED IN WAYNE
WAYNE – The Wayne Police Department has issued a SNOW EMERGENCY in Wayne. Due to the unexpected incoming snow and ice storm, The City of Wayne, Nebraska – Government has declared a Snow Emergency starting at Noon Monday, January 2nd, until further notice for parking on all streets in Wayne.
norfolkneradio.com
Hazardous weather conditions expected in Northeast Neb.
OMAHA - Most of the state, including Northeast Nebraska, is set to experience some hazardous weather conditions Monday into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Madison, Wayne, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt Counties are in an ice storm warning from 12 p.m. Monday till 6 p.m. Tuesday. Significant icing is...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested after being on the run for almost a year
NORFOLK, Neb. -- After almost a year on the run, a Norfolk man was arrested on Monday. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Brad Tuttle, of Norfolk, had an arrest warrant issued for him in March 2022. Tuttle was wanted for burglary, felony theft, and criminal trespass. His charges are reportedly connected to a break-in from early last year that occurred at the Rock Company, west of Stanton.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
kscj.com
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATT. MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED 2ND DEGREE MURDER AFTER AN INCIDENT LATE SUNDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY. NORFOLK POLICE RESPONDED AT AN ASSAULT CALL AROUND 11:20 P.M. AT 3RD STREET AND NORFOLK AVENUE AND FOUND A 44-YEAR-OLD MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN WALKING HIS DOG AND DECIDED TO SIT ON A BENCH.
norfolkneradio.com
North Fork Transit Board issues statement
NORFOLK - Former North Fork Area Transit manager Jeff Stewart still hasn't been found and investigations are continuing into the Transit’s financial records. The NFAT Board recently issued a statement that starts off saying the board and employees are deeply shaken and saddened at the alleged actions of Mr. Stewart. They are working diligently to rebuild and regain the trust of their partners and the public that he put in jeopardy.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested for alleged assault involving dog leash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old man is in custody after allegedly wrapping a dog leash around another man's neck during a Sunday night altercation in northeast Nebraska. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and Norfolk Avenue for an assault that had occurred between two males.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff's Office seeking suspect after reported theft at storage facility
COLUMBUS, Neb. – Authorities in eastern Nebraska are seeking help in locating a theft suspect. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at a storage unit facility west of Columbus. The suspect allegedly broke into a lockbox containing the payments for the storage units. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Madison County employee arrested for multiple charges following argument with juvenile
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a woman on multiple charges following an argument on Saturday. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home on Saturday around 5:20 p.m. for a disturbance between an adult staff member from the Madison County Attorney's office and a juvenile female.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Police Division arrests three people over the New Year weekend for drug crimes
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Over the New Year weekend, authorities in northeast Nebraska made multiple arrests for drug crimes. On Dec. 31, 2022 around 1:16 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 1400 block of Blaine St. for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arguing with woman arrested on drug charge
NORFOLK - A disturbance call in the 1400 block of Blaine Street led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on drug charges Saturday afternoon. According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 59-year-old Jay Ahrenholtz and a woman he had been arguing with. While investigating the...
