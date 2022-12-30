Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage for this day is found in Isaiah 41:10: “I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” God is speaking directly to His people, His children, assuring them that if they put their trust in Him and rely on Him entirely, He will help and strengthen them. Today, the message remains the same for us, His children. Let us rely on God in all areas of our lives by following His teachings and precepts. The BIBLE is given us as our guide book for daily living. Search it daily for insight and direction.

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO