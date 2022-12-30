Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
Wade Westmoreland of New Hebron, Mississippi
Wade Westmoreland passed away on January 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on January 23, 1956, to Bill Westmoreland and Bobbi Nell Robbins Westmoreland, on January 23, 1956, in New Hebron, MS.
mageenews.com
City of Magee Board of Aldermen Agenda 01/03/2023
The City Board room opens at 5:30 PM for any citizens who would like to speak to their alderman or Mayor. The meeting begins at 6:00 PM and is broadcast live on MageeNews.com Facebook page beginning at 6.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
mageenews.com
Womack Announces Candidacy for Supervisors District 3
After many prayers and much family discussion, I have been encouraged by friends and colleagues to seek the office of District 3 Supervisor in Simpson County.
pelahatchienews.com
Anderson selected as Secondary Administrator of the Month
Voncille Anderson was chosen as the Secondary Administrator of the Month by Rankin County School District. Anderson was appointed High School Principal at Pelahatchie before the 2022-2023 school year began. Anderson is a 27 year educator. Pictured above (left), Anderson presents the winning ball to the Chiefs after their 40-16 defeat over the Puckett Wolves.
CHS 2022-23 Arrow Court named
CHS 2022-23 Arrow Court named
Clinton High School recently named this year’s Arrow Court Maids and crowned Alahna Gray as their Arrow Court Queen. Pictured (l to r) are, front row: sophomores Jordan Butler, Brookelin Moore and Zyane White; and juniors Autumn Brooks, Caila McKinley and Cooper Pletzke; and back row: seniors Tekiyah Cavett, Arrow Court Queen Alahna Gray, Whitney Holmes, Savannah Smith, Madisan Thomas, Leigha Watson and Band Princess Gracie Tucker.
Focused on Mississippi: New Year’s black-eyed peas
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – You probably ate that last set of New Year’s traditions for lunch on Sunday or Monday. But black-eyed peas and greens has been a tradition for so long that there’s traditions growing up around those traditions. The reason for eating black-eyed peas and some type of greens for New Year’s […]
mageenews.com
” I will strengthen you and help you.”
The Scriptural passage for this day is found in Isaiah 41:10: "I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with My righteous right hand." God is speaking directly to His people, His children, assuring them that if they put their trust in Him and rely on Him entirely, He will help and strengthen them. Today, the message remains the same for us, His children. Let us rely on God in all areas of our lives by following His teachings and precepts. The BIBLE is given us as our guide book for daily living. Search it daily for insight and direction.
Running Water Again Scarce in Jackson, Mississippi After Frigid Weather
Residents of Mississippi’s capital are ending the year unable to count on clean running water in their homes after a freezing winter storm brought a fresh crisis to Jackson’s beleaguered water infrastructure. Residents of the majority-Black city say their main water treatment plant has been poorly maintained and...
Jackson barber says his business suffers without water
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Jackson businesses are feeling the financial strain because of the water crisis. Tracey Smith owns the Smith Barber Shop and Salon. He’s been cutting hair in Jackson for more than 20 years, but he wonders how much longer can continue operating under current conditions. “I’m actually looking at moving because […]
WLBT
Residents asked to conserve water as Jackson suffers setback at Curtis plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers can expect pressure fluctuation through the next 24 hours as the city of Jackson’s water system has experienced a setback at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Saturday night. Crews spent New Year’s Day working to get back on track. “The water system...
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoon
Protesters headed to Taylorsville, MS Police Department on New Year's Eve afternoon.Photo byAuthor, Sarah Walker Gorrell. Tiffany Carter, the mother of 25-year-old Rasheem, family members, friends, supporters, and members of the Black Lives Matter organization gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery store to 'Say His Name' and bring awareness.
WLBT
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many residents in Jackson, some city workers are impacted by the ongoing water crisis. According to one employee, work has halted for many because they don’t have access to restrooms. It’s a major problem for workers whose job it is to serve the city’s most vulnerable.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Under the Oak Café at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
WLBT
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
theclintoncourier.net
“The Village” construction management, engineering companies hired
The much-anticipated commercial development project located between Mississippi College and I-20 has checked off a couple more boxes. It now has a construction manager and an engineering firm. At its December 6 meeting, the Board of Aldermen authorized Mayor Phil Fisher to execute professional services agreements with Century Construction Group, Inc. and Pickering Firm, Inc. to begin building the infrastructure for The Village.
WLBT
South Jackson residents without water amid latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital city residents were asked yet again to conserve water during the latest water crisis after the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant suffered another setback on New Year’s Day. The city said in a release around 12 p.m. on New Year’s Day that customers can...
Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg on Saturday, December 31. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just before 8:00 p.m. They found that a man had been struck and killed in the northbound lanes of the road underneath the […]
Burst pipes in Jackson, Mississippi, are just the latest of the city's water woes
Officials have been struggling for months to patch up an "old, crumbling system" while planning for a more permanent fix.
