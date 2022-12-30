Read full article on original website
4 Cryptocurrencies That Can Triple Your Money in 2023
Wall Street endured a bad year, with all three major U.S. stock indexes dipping into a bear market. But that's nothing compared to the struggles of the cryptocurrency space, which shed approximately $1.4 trillion of its market value last year, and well over $2 trillion following its all-time high set in November 2021.
My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
Down more than 65% in 2022, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has become an increasingly polarizing cryptocurrency. On one hand, the Bitcoin bears predict that Bitcoin could fall as much as 50% in 2023 before a market bottom is reached. On the other, the Bitcoin bulls think we've already hit a market bottom and Bitcoin could actually double in price in 2023.
Should You Invest in Small-Cap Stocks?
Did you know that the S&P 500, an index of 500 of America's most recognized and dominant companies, has returned an average of 10% annually over its lifetime? That's nothing to sneeze at, but why don't Wall Street's biggest and baddest corporations generate higher returns?. While the average market value...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar
One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
Down 19% to 36%, These 3 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023
With 2022 in the books, many investors are probably thankful that the worst calendar year for the stock market since 2008 is over. Although the stock market rarely posts back-to-back down years, it could still happen. So buying quality companies and holding them through periods of volatility is paramount for outlasting a prolonged bear market.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
Down 24% in 2022, Is Verizon an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023?
Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) business is relatively sticky, with consumers reluctant to cancel their internet services. This video will determine if Verizon is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 30, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 1, 2023. 10 stocks we...
Online Credit Reports & How They Are Tracking Everything You Do
Imagine that you’ve been invited to join a friend on a weekend getaway. The only problem? Your dog has to stay home. Thankfully, you can solve this problem by hiring a pet sitter. Of course, you aren’t going to have anyone watch over your four-legged friend. You’re going to...
Why Solana Was Shooting Higher on Monday
It was a happy belated New Year for besieged token Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). A spike late Sunday night saw its price move above the psychologically important $10 level. It has stayed there since -- as of late afternoon Monday the cryptocurrency was trading nearly 13% higher across the preceding 24 hours. The token's recovery was due to the action of an unlikely rescuer.
Is a Raise Enough to Make This Dividend Stock a Buy?
Spice and condiment company McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC) recently announced a 5% dividend raise, its 37th consecutive year of giving more money per share to investors. McCormick still dominates the spices aisle at your local grocery store, so if a rising dividend is your top priority, by all means, enjoy the raise.
Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were both red-hot growth stocks back in late 2020. Zoom's stock closed at an all-time high of $568.34 in October, while C3.ai hit a record of $177.47 in December. But over the following two years, both stocks crumbled as investors realized...
Here's How Long You Should Take to Acquire New Stocks
With the new year's arrival, investors may have many stocks on their wish lists. But before you rush in and fill your portfolio with new stocks, you must do a few things before taking a position in any company. Buying shares of a business you barely understand can be a...
3 Reasons Apple Stock Keeps Falling
In mid-August, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were near an all-time high and down only slightly on the year. Today, Apple is hovering around a 52-week low and is down around 30% from its all-time high. Yet despite the sell-off, Apple is still outperforming other big tech names year to...
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)?
Launched on 01/26/2004, the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Broad segment of the equity market. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and...
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)?
The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) was launched on 09/28/2011, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Software segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due...
Should You Retain Prudential (PRU) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU remains well-poised for growth, driven by business growth, lower expenses and higher net investment spread results, cost savings initiatives, solid financial position. Earnings Surprise History. PRU has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the...
