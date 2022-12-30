ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

KFVS12

Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Overnight storms bring chance of damaging wind gusts, flooding

PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Five schools in Marshall County, Ky., sustain frozen pipes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – As a result of the damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at 5 of our schools, we are in the process of making the needed repairs and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the schools. It will take some time to complete that...
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road

A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Hickman

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Hickman, Kentucky. Public Works Director John Amberg said residents located on Vance Street, Walnut Street, Steve Fields Drive and Bond Street are now advised to boil their water before consumption. The order will be in place until further notice. Amberg...
HICKMAN, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large

Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
whopam.com

Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday

The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...

