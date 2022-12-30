Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
wpsdlocal6.com
Overnight storms bring chance of damaging wind gusts, flooding
PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.
kbsi23.com
Five schools in Marshall County, Ky., sustain frozen pipes
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – As a result of the damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at 5 of our schools, we are in the process of making the needed repairs and thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the schools. It will take some time to complete that...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
KFVS12
Man arrested after Graves Co. deputies find thousands of pills, 15 lbs. of marijuana at home
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found thousands of pills and 15 pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant. Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, 10 or more dose units; third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, greater than 120 dose units; trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds and buy/possess drug paraphernalia.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
thunderboltradio.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Hickman
A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for parts of Hickman, Kentucky. Public Works Director John Amberg said residents located on Vance Street, Walnut Street, Steve Fields Drive and Bond Street are now advised to boil their water before consumption. The order will be in place until further notice. Amberg...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels Wed. classes as repairs continue on water-damaged schools
BENTON, KY — Students returning from Christmas Break will have to wait at least one more day as the district continues cleaning and making needed repairs following water damage resulting from last week's winter storm. On Dec. 28, Local 6 reported that five schools sustained damage caused by frozen...
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
radionwtn.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large
Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy
Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
Comments / 0