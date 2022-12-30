ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts remain road underdogs to Giants in Week 17

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) will remain road underdogs against the New York Giants (8-6-1) entering the weekend before the Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The betting odds shifted slightly since they were released earlier in the week with the Colts being slightly bigger underdogs now.

Here’s a look at the updated betting odds for this matchup, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook:

Moneyline Total Points

Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) +5.5 +210

O 39

-110

New York Giants (8-6-1) -5.5 -250

U 39

-110

Both the spread and moneyline shifted in the favor of the Giants as the week progressed. That could be due to the Colts dealing with injuries at a few key spots.

While the Colts are out of playoff contention and currently hold a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Giants can clinch a playoff spot with a win Sunday.

The Giants have played in close games all season so there’s a chance the Colts cover, but that would entail the offense could score multiple touchdowns, something they’ve struggled with for the majority of the season.

With just two games remaining, the Colts can solidify their spot in the 2023 NFL draft, but we’ll see if they come out fighting against the Giants on Sunday.

