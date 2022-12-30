ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed, 3 Injured Following Shooting In Downtown Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police said four people were shot, and one person was killed early Sunday morning near a busy Midtown club district. When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found one man dead near Northwest 10th and Hudson, according to police. Police said three other people were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
News On 6

OHP: 68-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash

A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:25 a.m. near OK-9 and County Street 2615. A vehicle driven by Kenny Stocking, 68, was heading eastbound on OK-9 when the vehicle...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC DUI Court Helps Treat Alcohol Addiction, Limit Drunk Driving

Drinking and driving carries life and death consequences. Law enforcement officials routinely warn people about the dangers of drinking and driving. The Oklahoma County’s Drug Court leader said warnings are not enough -- when the problem is addiction. This weekend is a cause for celebration. The New Year’s holiday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Fire Crews Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC

Fire crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday when someone noticed smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. There were no injuries reported...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tornado Watch In Effect; Severe Weather Continues In Parts Of Oklahoma

Tornado Watch was issued for: Pawnee County until 10:00pm Monday. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Vandals Take Aim At New Year’s Eve Mural Project In Downtown OKC

Oklahoma City Police said they're searching for someone seen swiping and damaging large murals off the streets of downtown Oklahoma City. They were caught on camera strapping one of them to the hood of their car. While many Oklahomans were home with their families during Christmas break, the Arts Council...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Florida State

Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State with Dusty Dvoracek. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6

Sooner Basketball Breakdown Versus Texas

Dean Blevins breaks down the Sooners matchup with the Longhorns this Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
AUSTIN, TX

