News On 6
1 Killed, 3 Hurt: Witness Watching New Year Fireworks Hears Shots In Midtown OKC
As people rang in the New Year in midtown Oklahoma City, shots rang out. A witness recalled what he heard during a shooting that killed one person and injured three others early Sunday morning. The shooting happened at a parking lot outside the restaurant and beer garden, Fassler Hall. The...
News On 6
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
News On 6
1 Killed, 3 Injured Following Shooting In Downtown Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said four people were shot, and one person was killed early Sunday morning near a busy Midtown club district. When officers arrived on the scene just after midnight, they found one man dead near Northwest 10th and Hudson, according to police. Police said three other people were...
News On 6
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
News On 6
OHP: 68-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash
A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:25 a.m. near OK-9 and County Street 2615. A vehicle driven by Kenny Stocking, 68, was heading eastbound on OK-9 when the vehicle...
News On 6
Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
News On 6
OKC DUI Court Helps Treat Alcohol Addiction, Limit Drunk Driving
Drinking and driving carries life and death consequences. Law enforcement officials routinely warn people about the dangers of drinking and driving. The Oklahoma County’s Drug Court leader said warnings are not enough -- when the problem is addiction. This weekend is a cause for celebration. The New Year’s holiday...
News On 6
Vehicle Hits, Kills 74-Year-Old Man On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike near the Wellston exit. OHP Trooper Foster said it happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes where the man, Thien Tran, was on the side of the road working on a broken down car.
News On 6
Fire Crews Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday when someone noticed smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. There were no injuries reported...
News On 6
Oklahoma City Offices Closed Monday In Observance Of New Year's
City and county offices, courts and parks recreation centers will be closed Monday in observance of the new year holiday. If your trash pick up is usually on a Monday, it will be moved to Wednesday. However, the streetcar and buses will be on their regular schedule.
News On 6
Dog Sealed Inside Wooden Box Rescued As OKC Animal Welfare Seeks Abuser
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking for whoever stuffed a pit bull mix into a dog house, sealed the entrance with a wooden board and screws, then dumped the trapped dog. On Thursday, someone discovered the dog house in a grassy area at Southwest 5th Street and South May Avenue near the Oklahoma River.
News On 6
Tornado Watch In Effect; Severe Weather Continues In Parts Of Oklahoma
Tornado Watch was issued for: Pawnee County until 10:00pm Monday. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
News On 6
Vandals Take Aim At New Year’s Eve Mural Project In Downtown OKC
Oklahoma City Police said they're searching for someone seen swiping and damaging large murals off the streets of downtown Oklahoma City. They were caught on camera strapping one of them to the hood of their car. While many Oklahomans were home with their families during Christmas break, the Arts Council...
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Places $353 Million Bond Proposal On School Bond Election
Voters will decide in February whether to pass a Norman Public Schools bond for more than $350 million. Norman Public Schools is looking to make upgrades at every school in the district and adding new programs. Superintendent Nick Migliorino said they received over $700 million worth of needs and wants.
News On 6
Sooner Football Breakdown Versus Florida State
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners bowl game versus Florida State with Dusty Dvoracek.
News On 6
Sooner Basketball Breakdown Versus Texas
Dean Blevins breaks down the Sooners matchup with the Longhorns this Saturday.
