Cleveland County, OK

News On 6

OHP: 68-Year-Old Killed In Caddo County Crash

A 68-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 9:25 a.m. near OK-9 and County Street 2615. A vehicle driven by Kenny Stocking, 68, was heading eastbound on OK-9 when the vehicle...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther

Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
LUTHER, OK
kswo.com

One dead in Stephens County wreck

Stephens County, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol the two-vehicle fatal collision happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The wreck happened just half a mile south of OK-7, half a mile south of Velma, OK in Stephens County. The driver and passenger in vehicle 1 were...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Felon gets suspended sentence for Yukon grand larceny

A felon has received a four-suspended sentence for his role in a catalytic converter theft this summer at a Yukon storage business. Oklahoma City’s Daniel Thomas MacArthur, 41, pleaded no contest on Dec. 14 to grand larceny in Canadian County District Court. After accepting the plea, Judge Khristan K....
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested In Connection To NE OKC Double Shooting

Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Friday in connection to a double shooting on the far northeast side of the city. Investigators arrested Tarell Smith, 30, after taking him to downtown headquarters for questioning. Police said the shootout left one person in critical condition, and a second victim is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

