The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Is Now Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Of All Time
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has surpassed Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to become the most-streamed song in Spotify history. According to @chartdata, “Blinding Lights” now boasts 3.332 billion streams on the platform, just slightly more than “Shape Of You.” The two tracks are the only ones to surpass the 3 billion mark on Spotify to date. (I bet you can’t guess what’s third on the list.) The Weeknd was also Spotify’s most streamed artist of 2022, a feat he also achieved in 2015 and 2016. In 2021, “Blinding Lights” broke the record for the most weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100.
Stereogum
Fireworks On The Endless Toil And Spiritual Malaise Behind Their Long-Promised, Surprise-Released New Album Higher Lonely Power
Taking nearly a decade to make an album and ending it with a song called “How Did It Used To Be So Easy?” – that’s pretty funny. But Dave Mackinder isn’t really joking. In fact, the Fireworks frontman makes multiple references throughout Higher Lonely Power to the band’s relatively carefree days as literal lab rats. “Sure you have to sleep overnight at a Pfizer facility and get poked 50 times, but 1,000 bucks for what became Lipitor? That seemed like a lot of money,” he explains. And it certainly was a reliable way to make ends meet, at least compared to the “15 or so jobs I couldn’t keep for the life of me while actively trying to tour.” Guitarist Chris Mojan chimes in with his experience testing capsaicin creams on his skin “to see if it would burn too much.” Both have more legitimate ways to make ends meet now, holding down the kind of stable day jobs that can be paused as the bomb cyclone cripples the Midwest during the Christmas holiday weekend. And the very second the calendar flips to 2023, they’ll finally share the fourth Fireworks LP, more than three years after it was first announced. But no one outside of Fireworks’ inner circle knows that right now.
Stereogum
Mount Eerie – “Huge Fire”
After a prolific run in the late 2010s wrestling with grief, memory, and the burden of existence, Phil Elverum hasn’t released an album since 2020’s staggering sonic memoir Microphones In 2020. Today he’s back with his first song since that album. Released once more under the name...
Stereogum
Watch White Noise’s Epic LCD Soundsystem Dance Scene
When LCD Soundsystem returned this fall with “new body rhumba,” their first new song in five years, it was revealed that the song soundtracked a dance number involving the full cast at the end of White Noise, longtime James Murphy collaborator Noah Baumbach’s new film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel. Now that the movie has been been out on Netflix for a week, the streaming service has shared full footage of that dance number. It takes place in a supermarket where college professor Jack Gladney (Adam Driver), his wife Babette (Greta Gerwig), and their kids are shopping, and it doesn’t spoil anything about the plot. Watch below. Yes, that’s André 3000 with the cookies.
