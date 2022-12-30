ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keokuk, IA

For the Record – Friday, December 30, 2022

12/19/22 – 4:23 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 1100 block of Avenue H. 12/19/22 – 10:26 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 12/19/22 – 5:15 p.m....
FORT MADISON, IA
Doherty, Settles picked for 2023 Iowa Shrine Bowl

FORT MADISON - Tanner Settles will be the first Fort Madison Bloodhound to play in the Iowa Shrine Bowl since 1998. Settles was selected to play in the senior state All-Star game that is slated for July 23rd at University of Northern Iowa. The senior linebacker, who had 58.5 tackles...
FORT MADISON, IA
Another abandoned building burns overnight

FORT MADISON - City fire officials tended to another abandoned house fire early Saturday morning. According to Fort Madison Fire Chief Joey Herren, an abandoned home on the backside of Hillcrest cemetery on the city's east side caught fire at about 2:45 a.m. The home, located at 2193 Hwy. 61,...
FORT MADISON, IA
New classification brings economics to IHSAA football

FORT MADISON - A new classification system based on a district's economics could prove to be a boost for area football programs. Officials close to Fort Madison and Central Lee's football programs are looking closely at the new system that was approved by Iowa high schools earlier this week. The...
FORT MADISON, IA

