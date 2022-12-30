Read full article on original website
Related
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'
The Supreme Court this week blocked the White House from lifting Title 42 — the public health order put in place by the Trump administration in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health grounds. Title 42 lets Customs and Border Protection turn migrants away at the border to try to stop the spread of the virus.
Dubai stops collecting 30% alcohol tax
Dubai has done away with a 30% tax on alcohol sales during 2023 as part of a push to increase the emirate's status as an international trade hub and tourist destination.
Here's what 2023 has in store, as predicted by experts in 1923
Forget flying cars. When scientists and sociologists in 1923 offered predictions for what life might look like in a hundred years, their visions were more along the lines of curly-haired men, four-hour workdays, 300-year-old people and "watch-size radio telephones." That's according to Paul Fairie, a researcher and instructor at the...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0