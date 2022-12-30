The injury-plagued Columbus Blue Jackets lost yet another key player when their captain Boone Jenner went down with a broken thumb. He has been out a few weeks already, however, the holiday break certainly helped reduce the impact of his absence. He has been noticeably missed too, as the team just won their first game, a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks since he sustained his injury. It’s always tough to lose a good player, but losing the organization’s biggest leader makes it even harder. Now the team will be relying heavily on their young centers to step up and fill the hole. Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson have a great opportunity to prove themselves and they must take advantage of it.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO