Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood
The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
Sabres Must Find Consistency in the Second Half
Considering how inconsistent they’ve been in the first half of this season, the Buffalo Sabres should consider themselves lucky that they’re currently still in playoff contention. The race in the East is remarkably tight as the 2022-23 campaign approaches its halfway point, with the Sabres and five other teams within 10 points of a playoff spot.
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blue Jackets’ Gavrikov
Trade deadline season is upon us. That means lots of time for fun and speculation about “who goes where” heading into another playoff push. Teams are always trying to get better and there are always lots of pieces up for grabs. This season’s flat salary cap situation is going to make trades a lot more difficult, but that doesn’t mean moves won’t happen, just that general managers will have to get a little creative to make things work.
Devils’ Scoring Depth Could Get Boost With Duclair
The New Jersey Devils have been in a shooting slump for close to a month now. They can only shoot 6.6 percent for so long before their shooting luck turns, and there are some signs that may be happening. Still, adding a scorer to the roster is something general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely consider ahead of the trade deadline in two months.
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
Expectations for Canadiens Must Be Tempered in 2023
At least things can’t really get worse for the Montreal Canadiens before they get better, as the calendar flips to 2023. The Habs obviously struggled to end 2022, losing five straight by a combined score of 26-8, falling further out of the playoff race. They are 15-19-3 to start 2023, 11 points outs of the last wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
5 Biggest Bruins’ Storylines of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close and we approach the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2, looking back at the last 12 months, there were certainly some big stories when it came to the Bruins. The last 12 months have been filled with plenty of positive and negative storylines for the Black and Gold.
Blues News & Rumors: Krug, Tarasenko, World Juniors & More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to 2023, and with 2022 now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Blues have maintained their .500 record entering January with a 17-17-3 record, good enough for 10th in the Western Conference, and 21st in the NHL.
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 7-2 Win Without Draisaitl in Seattle
The Edmonton Oilers played one of their best games of the 2022-23 NHL season on Friday (Dec. 30), picking up their second straight win by defeating the Seattle Kraken, 7-2, at Climate Pledge Arena. League scoring leader Connor McDavid totaled five points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dished out four assists for...
Emergence of Klim Kostin Makes Puljujarvi Trade Easier for Oilers
When the Edmonton Oilers traded for Klim Kostin, they may have inadvertently (or intentionally) found a replacement for Jesse Puljujarvi. A big winger with a high ceiling, the Oilers have been rumored to have placed Puljujarvi on the trade block, but the forward hasn’t fetched much interest from around the NHL. Meanwhile, Kostin was a player who didn’t pan out in St. Louis and since landing with the Oilers has been a pleasant surprise.
Kraken Monthly: Sprong, Firebirds, Jackson & More
After a strong to the season, the Seattle Kraken struggled in the month of December and sit outside the playoffs at the start of 2023. In 12 games, they only managed four wins and finished 27th in points percentage across the league. Here is a look at five stories from December 2022.
3 Oilers Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023
The Edmonton Oilers head into the new year with a 20-16-2 record and they’ve leaned heavily on players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Stuart Skinner. In a season where they were considered Stanley Cup contenders, they’re currently battling it out for a wild card spot. That said, they may only be a couple of pieces away from getting back on track to being one of the favourites in the NHL to raise Lord Stanley.
Calgary Flames’ Best Players to Ever Play at the World Juniors
As we round into 2023 and look forward to the next half of the season for the Calgary Flames, plenty of hockey fans still have their gazes set on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The new year means that the knockout rounds have begun, and thus the real drama and excitement are ready to be etched into hockey history forever. Teams Sweden and Finland are still alive, with Flames prospects William Strömgren (Sweden) and Topi Rönni (Finland) set to square off as the two squads are pitted against one another in the quarterfinals.
Oilers Starting Strong During Important Pacific Division Stretch
The Edmonton Oilers are three games into a key stretch where they battle 10 Pacific Division rivals over a 14-game stretch. They have now won two in a row after dropping the first in a blown lead to the Vancouver Canucks, but of the three games so far, that was the least important.
Blues Weekly: Rosen’s Streak, Tarasenko, O’Reilly, & More
The St. Louis Blues showed their inconsistencies again last week. They had three home games following their long road trip and didn’t capitalize on them. The 2022-23 Blues still haven’t found any consistency and it’s going to lead them down a destructive path as a franchise. They need to pick a direction, but the inconsistent play is making it difficult.
Blackhawks Bytes on Adversity: Stalock, Johnson, Kane, More
Welcome to the New Year’s edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
Blue Jackets Young Centers Need to Step Up in Jenner’s Absence
The injury-plagued Columbus Blue Jackets lost yet another key player when their captain Boone Jenner went down with a broken thumb. He has been out a few weeks already, however, the holiday break certainly helped reduce the impact of his absence. He has been noticeably missed too, as the team just won their first game, a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks since he sustained his injury. It’s always tough to lose a good player, but losing the organization’s biggest leader makes it even harder. Now the team will be relying heavily on their young centers to step up and fill the hole. Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson have a great opportunity to prove themselves and they must take advantage of it.
Red Wings: Setting Expectations for Vrana, Fabbri & Other Returning Players
As the calendar flips to 2023, the Detroit Red Wings stand to benefit from the cliché theme of new beginnings. Several key players are slated to return from extended absences with the hopes of a healthy New Year. Jakub Vrana, Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Filip Zadina are expected...
3 Blackhawks Looking to Bounce Back in 2023
The New Year can not come fast enough for the Chicago Blackhawks. They have two wins in their last 12 games and have lost 18 of their previous 20 games. With all the losses, no one on the team is having a season to remember. But a new year brings a fresh slate, and although the team won’t be fighting for a playoff spot after the clock strikes midnight, redemption and pride in the Blackhawks’ game is still important to help bring some positives in a lost season. It’s obvious to say superstars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and Seth Jones all need to be better in 2023, so here are some “dark horse” players also looking to change their fortunes in 2023.
Maple Leafs 2022 in Review: Top-5 Players Over 7 Categories
The calendar year 2022 has come to a close. The NHL season is such that it encompasses two calendar years. As a result, the Toronto Maple Leafs played 52 games of the 2021-22 season in 2022 amassing a record of 34-13-5 in that period. They then played 37 games of the 2022-23 season in 2022, finishing up with a record of 23-8-6.
