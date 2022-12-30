Clevin Dion (Clay aka DeeDee) Bell Sr age 50 passed away from natural causes on Thursday December 1,2022 at Arlington Memorial Hospital. Clevin was born September 21,1972 to Velda Bell and Larry Tyler in Flint, MI. Clevin attended Flint Central High School ℅ 1992, but despite many adversities he completed his high school education by obtaining his GED. After high school Clevin attended Davenport University- Flint to pursue his dreams of becoming a computer network engineer. He had a successful career in the IT field through the duration of his life.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO