LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made Friday afternoon when the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council was sworn into office. The group is Lexington’s most diverse yet. Apparently, diversity is a word that the new Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council takes pride in. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton certainly does. “Just look at this council. Voters set a clear message by electing the most diverse urban county council in the history of our community,” Gorton said, speaking at the inauguration.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO