Fayette County, KY

linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council is sworn into office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made Friday afternoon when the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council was sworn into office. The group is Lexington’s most diverse yet. Apparently, diversity is a word that the new Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council takes pride in. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton certainly does. “Just look at this council. Voters set a clear message by electing the most diverse urban county council in the history of our community,” Gorton said, speaking at the inauguration.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London. Lexington group, restaurant partner to fight human trafficking. January is human trafficking prevention month and a Lexington organization is partnering with a restaurant to fight human...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Elizabethtown man found murdered in Marion Co.

An Elizabethtown man has been murdered in Marion County. Kentucky State Police said that last Friday evening, troopers received a missing person complaint after 56-year-old Kevin T. Elder, of Elizabethtown, disappeared. His family had been searching for him since the previous day. Elder was last seen in the Raywick community...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wbontv.com

Richmond Man who blows KSP roadblock launches KSP pursuit ending with arrest

Several Kentucky State Police units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle Friday night in Madison County. The pursuit stemmed from a road check on Tates Creek Road at South Keenland Drive. The operator failed to stop and continued through the checkpoint where pursuit ensued. The pursuit terminated prior to entering Richmond city limits.
RICHMOND, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Community organization calls for violence intervention

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Last year, Lexington saw a record-breaking number of homicide cases. And going into the new year, some community organizations hope to improve the situation. According to Belinda Snead, 44 homicides in one year, is too many. That was the number the city logged in 2022. “One...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 individuals injured in New Year’s Day shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police didn’t have to wait too long to respond to the first reported shooting of 2023. At 3:13 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue to investigate reported shots fired. Police said they found no shooting victims at the scene but three individuals arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man killed in late-night house fire

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky man was killed in a late-night house fire on Thursday. Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty in Casey County. “We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
LEXINGTON, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE

