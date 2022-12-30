ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KAAL-TV

New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz, Ellison, other state leaders sworn in for new terms

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Inauguration ceremonies were held in Minnesota Monday morning, as several law makers took their oaths of office leading into the start of the 2023 legislative session. Everyone sworn in Monday won their re-election bids in November, but it sets the stage for what should be an interesting session, because the Democrats will have control of the House, the Senate, and the governor's office.Among the key issues we could see tackled in this upcoming session include legalizing marijuana, codifying abortion rights, family and medical leave and gun laws. Minnesota's constitutional officers sworn in Monday include Gov. Tim Walz,...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gas price tick up in Minnesota and nationally

(Undated)--Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 gallon today, (Monday) according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Walz thanks MOA vaccination workers

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Health Commission Jan Malcolm and Governor Walz dropped into the Mall of America vaccination site on its final day to thank the staff in person for their work over the past two years. The number 236K was written in balloons and cookies inside the clinic, to...
MINNESOTA STATE
klfdradio.com

2023 MN Legislative Session

The 2023 Minnesota Legislative Session will begin tomorrow. State Representative Dean Urdahl, who was reelected to his 11th term last November, will be serving in the newly formed District 16A. Urdahl says 16A includes the western half of Meeker County with Litchfield and Watkins to the eastern border, the southeast...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota man detained in Ethiopia, family pleads for help: "I am absolutely concerned for his life"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Family members say it's been nearly two days since they--or anyone--has heard from Tashitta Tufaa.Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley.Tashitta Tufaa's family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa."My uncle was actually with my father. They were supposed to board the same flights and both of their passports got confiscated for some reason," said Nuurasuu Tufaa, Tashitta's son. "I got a phone call from my mother...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear

It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Cannabis push begins anew at state capitol

MINNEAPOLIS — Legal recreational cannabis was like a pipe dream in Minnesota under a politically divided legislature. But that power dynamic will change when the 2023 session begins and Democrats take complete control of the state capitol. Both supporters of cannabis legalization and opponents of the idea are gearing...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota man killed by possibly impaired motorist in Las Vegas

(Las Vegas, MN) -- Authorities in Las Vegas say a man from Minnesota and a New Mexico woman were struck and killed by an S-U-V while crossing a busy street against a "don't walk" signal. It happened Wednesday night near the downtown Fremont Street Experience casino mall. Police say a 44-year-old man from Minnesota was dead at the scene and the 51-year-old New Mexico woman died in the hospital. Officers say the driver left the scene of the crash before she was stopped, arrested, and jailed on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. The victims haven't been identified.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fergusnow.com

Weekly MN Flu Update

(St. Paul, MN) — Flu activity in the state appears to be on the decline but the number of deaths continues to rise. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 154 people were hospitalized with influenza complications last week – down from 289 the previous week. The weekly update...
