Tornado Watch was issued for: Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole County until 10:00pm Monday. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK ・ 13 HOURS AGO