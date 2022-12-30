ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Crews Working Rollover Crash Near NE 150th & Choctaw Road

Oklahoma City police are searching for the driver of a car that ran off the road and into a ditch Saturday night. The crash happened at NE 150th and N. Choctaw Rd. in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said this was a single vehicle, rollover crash. Police are searching for the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Crews Battle House Fire In South OKC

Oklahoma City Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire that started around 8 a.m. Monday near Southwest 25th Street and South Douglas Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the house was an open, abandoned home, and the fire was likely started by squatters. Nobody was on scene when OKCFD...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tornado Watches Issued As Severe Weather Moves Into Oklahoma

Tornado Watch was issued for: Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie and Seminole County until 10:00pm Monday. Today is a day to be weather aware. I know it is a holiday, but if you live in central or eastern Oklahoma, please stay alert this afternoon and evening. Today we have more of a spring-like setup. Lows are in the 50s and 60s with highs in 60s and 70s. Gulf moisture increases today and it will feel more like April than January.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
Bicentennial Park Hosting Oklahoma City New Year's Eve Party

Hundreds gathered in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday night to ring in the new year at Opening Night 2023. The event has live music performed by local artists, along with food trucks and kid-friendly events for the whole family. “We really hope the community wants to come out and celebrate 2023,"...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
No. 20 Oklahoma Women Sink W. Virginia 98-77 Behind Llanusa

Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, shooting 11 for 13, Madi Williams scored 24 and No. 20 Oklahoma pulled away from West Virginia for a 98-77 win on Saturday in a Big 12 opener for both teams. Taylor Robertson scored 18 for the Sooners shooting 6 for 10 from behind the...
NORMAN, OK

