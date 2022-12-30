ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners To Host Baylor In Top-25 Showdown in Norman

NORMAN – Ranked basketball returns to Lloyd Noble Center for the first time this season when No. 17 Oklahoma plays host to No. 23 Baylor on Tuesday night. The game will air on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Dan Hughes on the call. On the Sooner Radio Network, Brian Brinkley will call the action.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Hoops Drop Battle Against No. 6/6 Texas

NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball dropped its Big 12 opener against No. 6/6 Texas 70-69 Saturday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center. Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 22 points, scoring 16 in the first half. Jacob Groves added 17 points and finished 5 of 9 from deep. Jalen Hill tallied 14 points and grabbed six boards. Tanner Groves wrangled a team-best seven rebounds and Milos Uzan dished out five assists.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

2022 OU Volleyball by the Numbers

With a young and hungry team, the Sooners posted their highest attendance record for a single match in program history, while building for future success with the No. 18 signing class for 2023. Before we turn to a new year and the Aaron Mansfield era, we look back on what...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy