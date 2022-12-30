ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

OHP Cracking Down On Intoxicated Drivers For New Year's Eve

 3 days ago
Oklahoma law enforcement are cracking down on intoxicated drivers this New Year’s holiday by manning DUI checkpoints throughout Oklahoma and Cleveland Counties.

To ensure Oklahomans safety, Oklahoma Highway Patrol along with other law enforcement agencies will be conducting DUI and sobriety tests.

During the 2021 New Year’s holiday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported 479 non-fatal crashes statewide, 34 of which involved alcohol or drugs.

“The number of DUI related fatalities on New Year’s Eve has declined over the last five years, and we would like to see that trend continue," OHP Trooper Eric Foster said. "Rideshare services are available, or you should have a designated driver to get you to and from your location."

Embark and OKC streetcar will be offering free rides on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Oklahoma City, OK
