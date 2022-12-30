ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
texasstandard.org

What to expect from the 2023 Texas Legislative session

There’s just over a week left before the start of the 2023 Texas Legislative session. Property taxes, gun control and the power grid are among the top issues on the agenda for state lawmakers. To take a closer look at what to expect, the Standard was joined by political...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

What do you want to see from the Texas Legislature in 2023?

The Texas Standard wants to hear from you. What are your thoughts as the Legislature convenes in Austin?. The Texas Legislature returns to the state Capitol on Jan. 10. State lawmakers have already filed hundreds of bills – some controversial, some not – they hope will pass into law over the 140-day session.
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

New state laws going into effect in 2023

San Antonio- Residents in the Alamo City can expect changes to several new state laws going into effect in 2023. The laws passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature include changes to property taxes, building codes, and air pollution rules. New Property Tax Code Revisions. Among the biggest items...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest

In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
DALLAS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Operation Lone Star Takes Historic Action Throughout 2022

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to take historic action in 2022 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023

Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
TEXAS STATE
texasoutdoorsjournal.com

Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic

Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas

Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high

VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy