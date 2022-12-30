Read full article on original website
Related
texasstandard.org
What to expect from the 2023 Texas Legislative session
There’s just over a week left before the start of the 2023 Texas Legislative session. Property taxes, gun control and the power grid are among the top issues on the agenda for state lawmakers. To take a closer look at what to expect, the Standard was joined by political...
Texas laws signed in 2021 are officially in effect with the start of 2023
The new laws include an overhaul of the state's judicial branch, air pollution rules and key property tax code revisions. Here's what you need to know.
texasstandard.org
What do you want to see from the Texas Legislature in 2023?
The Texas Standard wants to hear from you. What are your thoughts as the Legislature convenes in Austin?. The Texas Legislature returns to the state Capitol on Jan. 10. State lawmakers have already filed hundreds of bills – some controversial, some not – they hope will pass into law over the 140-day session.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023.
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
news4sanantonio.com
New state laws going into effect in 2023
San Antonio- Residents in the Alamo City can expect changes to several new state laws going into effect in 2023. The laws passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature include changes to property taxes, building codes, and air pollution rules. New Property Tax Code Revisions. Among the biggest items...
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Jan. 2, 2023: What does the new year have in store for Texans’ pocketbooks?
Between inflation, high housing costs and gas prices that were all over the place, 2022 put a financial strain on many Texans. The 2023 Texas Economic Forecast from Texas A&M’s Texas Real Estate Research Center may offer some clues about what’s in store for the new year. Here...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
brownwoodnews.com
Operation Lone Star Takes Historic Action Throughout 2022
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to take historic action in 2022 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the...
Governor Abbott Announces Investigations of Gas Distributor
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested that state officials conduct an investigation into Atmos Energy Corp., a natural gas distributor, following the company's request for its Texas customers to limit their use of natural gas during the recent winter freeze.
New Year’s Eve tradition? Texas lawmaker looks to target celebratory gunfire
Celebratory gunfire is the act of shooting a shot or several rounds into the air at the stroke of midnight.
keranews.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
KVIA
Gov. Abbott credits shipping containers with helping illegal immigration ‘plummet’
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Administration added shipping containers to the El Paso border to help battle illegal immigration. Abbott tweeted Wednesday that the shipping containers are an addition to the installed razor wire and the Texas National Guard presence. Abbott says the strategies have been...
keranews.org
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
New Texas State Laws on Education and School Finance to Take Effect in September 2023
Several new laws are taking effect this year and some impact education.Photo byLesli WhitecottononUnsplash. Several new state laws will take effect in Texas on New Year's Day 2023, covering a range of topics including the judicial branch, education, taxes, and construction. Valley Central reports that one of the most significant laws is HB 3774, which deals with the operation and administration of courts in the state's judicial branch. The bill includes the creation of new courts, changes the duties of certain district officials, and provides for public access to the state court document database, among other provisions.
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
2022 Saw Some Really Weird Stuff Go Down In Texas
Texas is the second largest state in the union and it's filled with wonderful, wonderous and well, weird, stories. The lone star state holds numerous records for various things, including what we'll call "oddness". Here are some ... a small few, relatively speaking ... strange stories from Texas that you may have missed in 2022.
Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high
VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
Comments / 1