The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-2 Win Over Finland
Team USA defeated Team Finland by a score of 6-2 on Dec. 31, winning first place in Group B at the 2023 World Juniors. While the game was relatively even in momentum, Team USA was able to rely on their goaltending and offense to keep the game controlled and get the win.
Penguins wear Scally hats, get some swings in at Fenway Park
Ahead of 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh fitting right in. The Pittsburgh Penguins are covering all the bases at Fenway Park. One day ahead of the 2023 NHL Discover Winter Classic, the team was in full on visiting Boston mode. During their outdoor practice, the Penguins donned Boston scallys,...
Kochetkov of Hurricanes named NHL Rookie of the Month for December
NEW YORK - Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov, who went 7-0-1 with a 1.63 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and two shutouts in eight appearances, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for December. Kochetkov edged Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (2-7-9 in 12 GP), Anaheim Ducks...
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project announced
NEW YORK/BOSTON - - As a legacy to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the Boston Bruins and the Boston Bruins Foundation, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, and the National Hockey League (NHL) will contribute to the Martin Richard Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester's fundraising efforts to build a new, fully-inclusive and accessible Fieldhouse for the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
Cates scores go-ahead, short-handed goal to help Flyers defeat Kings
LOS ANGELES -- Noah Cates scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period to help the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two months, 4-2 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Cates made it 3-2 at 13:01 with a wrist...
VGK to Participate in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® in Seattle
VEGAS (January 2, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights and the National Hockey League announced today, January 2, the club's participation in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic
Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
Family drives cross-country to attend Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Mahers drive from Phoenix to Boston to watch outdoor game after flight gets canceled. After their flight was cancelled, the Maher family rented a car and drove cross country from Phoenix to Boston to see the 2023 Winter Classic. 00:44 •. An Arizona family wasn't going to let anything get...
Designing a 'Classic' Experience
As Pacific Northwest fans savor a Winter Classic coming to Seattle, here's a first batch of need-to-know, fun-to-know info about the NHL outdoor hockey tradition. Just how the Kraken secured the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic in only the team's second season playing under an iconic roof at Climate Pledge Arena, is, fittingly enough, about another roof.
Stamkos, Lightning defeat Coyotes for 3rd straight win
TAMPA -- Steven Stamkos scored his 498th NHL goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Stamkos and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, and Victor Hedman had three assists for the Lightning (23-11-1), who have won three in a row and seven straight at home. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.
Winter Classic blog: Charlie Coyle
Bruins forward discusses win against Penguins, decision to wear old Red Sox jerseys. Charlie Coyle of the Boston Bruins wrote a blog for NHL.com leading up to and after playing the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday. In his final...
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Germany at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman shares advice from coaches who have been in quarterfinals before. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. That includes comprehensive coverage...
Weegar gets first goal for Flames in win against Canucks
CALGARY -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Elias Lindholm scored in his 700th NHL game, and Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Flames (18-13-7), who have won three of four. "I...
Nyquist, Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game losing streak
COLUMBUS -- Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored, Johnny Gaudreau had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves for...
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Jan. 2
NASHVILLE - The Canadiens held a practice at the Centennial Sportsplex in preparation for their game against the Predators on Tuesday night. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis during the skate:. Monday, January 2. Practice. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14...
Fenway Park perfect host for Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins
BOSTON -- Colby Armstrong walked through the standing room only area behind Pavilion Box 7 at Fenway Park moments before the opening ceremony of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Monday. Armstrong scored the first goal in Winter Classic history. On Jan. 1, 2008, he gave the Pittsburgh Penguins...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: New York Islanders at Seattle
In a response game, Kraken score first, win 4-1 over New York. In the final home game before a long road trip, the Kraken avenged the Friday 7-2 loss to Edmonton. In front of their fans, Seattle scored the first goal of the game thanks to defender Adam Larsson and never acquiesced the lead after that. After New York tied up the game, in his first game as a Kraken player, Eeli Tolvanen played 12:18 and got on the scoresheet after Larsson with Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev adding additional goals to solidify the resulting Seattle victory.
2023 World Junior Championship - Day 6
WASHINGTON - Five Habs prospects concluded 2022 on the ice at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Switzerland 4 - Slovakia 3 (OT) Twenty shots were required to determine the winner in a shootout. Before scoring in the SO, Filip Mesar set up two goals for the Slovaks, pivoting in the neutral zone and sending Servac Petrovsky on breakaway on his second tally of the game.
NHL Buzz: Lafreniere returns for Rangers after healthy scratch
Graves back in Devils lineup coming off lower-body injury; Schmaltz day to day for Coyotes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Rangers. Alexis Lafreniere returned to the lineup for the New York Rangers...
