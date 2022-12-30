Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
HNT Price Analysis: Helium Crypto bears supplant the bulls with ease
•HNT/USD is currently priced at $1.55 and has decreased by 5.23% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 0.88% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Helium Crypto Price left in a bind. The Helium Crypto...
themarketperiodical.com
MANA Price Analysis: Decentraland bulls on the verge of exhaustion
•MANA/USD is currently priced at $0.29 and has increased by 0.48% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 11.92% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: MANA bears have a field day as their grip tightens.
themarketperiodical.com
KLAY Price Analysis: Klaytn Coin bears leave the bulls in a quandary
•KLAY/USD is currently priced at $0.15 and has increased by 0.61% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 6.23% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a bearish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Klaytn Coin Price struggling to go through the paces. The...
themarketperiodical.com
ETC coin price analysis: ETC coin price is ready for a surprise move.
The ETC coin price is trading near the demand zone on a daily time frame, after failing to surpass an important supply zone. The ETC coin price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily tire frame. The pair of ETC /BFC is trading at the price level of...
themarketperiodical.com
HedgeUp’s Presale Set To Outperform Big Eyes and Axie Infinity
The success of their presales determines the success of various tokens in the ecosystem. Presales usher these tokens into the industry and increase their demands. They offer investors a chance to grab these tokens at the floor price before their subsequent price increase. With new cryptocurrencies emerging regularly on the...
Comments / 0