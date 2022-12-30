Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Shelia J. Hoppus
Shelia J. Hoppus, 61, Auburn, died at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 21, 1961. On Dec. 31, 1992 she married Michael Hoppus; He preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2014. Survivors include; seven siblings, Elaine (Todd)...
inkfreenews.com
Linda Mahoney -PENDING
Linda L. Mahoney, 60, Columbia City, died Friday, December 30, 2022 at The Waters of Columbia City. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie L. Hollenbaugh
Bonnie L. Hollenbaugh, 90, Columbia City, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at StoryPoint West, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 29, 1932. On Oct. 29, 1950, she married Max E. Hollenbaugh. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Max E. Hollenbaugh of Laud; children Terry (Roberta) Hollenbaugh of South...
inkfreenews.com
Kattie Ann Amburgy
Kattie Ann Amburgy, 65, Mentone and formerly of Rochester died at 5:56 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her residence. Kate was born on Sept. 13, 1957. She married on Aug 27, 2005 to John R. Amburgy, who preceded her in death on July 14, 2012. She is survived by...
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Frye — PENDING
Barbara Frye, 57, Cromwell, died unexpectedly in her home on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home in Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Dr. Robert L Proudfit
Dr. Robert Leslie Proudfit, 82, died Dec. 29, 2022. Robert was born in Rochester, Minn. on May 8, 1940. He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Marge Proudfit of Mishawaka, brother Charles (Gia) Proudfit of Boulder, Colo.; daughter Melissa (Troy) Manges of Bremen; son Robert (Jennifer) Proudfit of Madison, Wis.; stepdaughters Mindy McDermott of Honolulu, Hawaii, Melisa (Brad) Fuller of Mattawan, Mich., and five grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Jeff L. Yoder — PENDING
Jeff L. Yoder, 82, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. Arrangements are currently pending at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Mike K. Mercer
Michael (Mike) K. Mercer, 82, Plymouth died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth. Mike was born on March 17, 1940. Mike is survived by his sister; Marilee Mercer-Wead of Wilmette, Ill. Palmer Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Rosemarie Long — UPDATED
Rosemarie Long, a longtime resident of Syracuse, passed away in the loving care of her family in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at Lutheran Life Village, Kendallville. She was 91 years old. Born May 16, 1931 in Fowler, “Rosie,” as many knew her, was the daughter of...
inkfreenews.com
Monetta Gray — PENDING
Monetta Gray, 84, Syracuse, passed away in her residence on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Cheri Ann Kline
Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following accident:. 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Emeline and James streets, Milford. Driver: Adrianna J. Wray, 46, 204 S. James St., Milford. Wray was backing up on East Emeline Street and struck the railroad crossing sign. Damage up to $2,500. Warsaw. Officers...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Warsaw’s First Courthouse, Burket School Building
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Jan. 3, 1963 — The state fire marshal’s office has informed the Tippecanoe Valley School board that the Burket seventh and eighth grade school building has been condemned and must be closed at the end of the current school year — and will not reopen in the fall of 1963.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 400 block West Fourth Street, Milford. Randall Miller reported a theft from his business. Value: $6,800. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:23 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 300 block Eisenhower...
inkfreenews.com
Metzger Sworn In As Clay Township Trustee
WARSAW — Jacob Metzger was sworn in as Clay Township’s trustee on Dec. 31 at the Kosciusko County GOP headquarters. Metzger, who was the only candidate for the position, is filling the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown. In a previous InkFreeNews article, Metzger said serving in the...
inkfreenews.com
Juniper Raine Is First Baby Born In 2023
WARSAW — Juniper Raine is the first baby born at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Birthplace in 2023. She was born at 4:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to Aubrey and Ethan. Lutheran Kosciuszko’s Birthplace offers a comfortable, family-centered environment and compassionate staff to help ensure mom and baby receive the personalized care they need. The Birthplace also provides services and programs that include childbirth classes, breastfeeding support, online resources, postpartum care and support groups.
inkfreenews.com
Sanchez Patino Arrested After Fleeing From Officers
WARSAW — A Warsaw teenager was arrested after allegedly fleeing from officers at speeds over 150 miles per hour. Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, is charged with resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor. On Dec. 18, a Warsaw...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
inkfreenews.com
Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House
PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
inkfreenews.com
Book Club, Craft Night Upcoming Activities At Bell Library
MENTONE — Teen Book Club and Junior Craft Night are a few of the upcoming activities at the Bell Memorial Public Library in Mentone. Teen Book Club for ages 13-18 will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the young adult room. It’s a free program. For information about participating, please contact Natalie at [email protected] or call (574) 893-3200.
