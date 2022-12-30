Read full article on original website
Related
aaii.com
Is Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc (PKPH) Stock a Good Investment?
Learn more about whether Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc is a good stock to buy or sell based on recent news as well as its key financial metrics. Read on to find out how. (PKPH) grades on certain investment factors and determine whether it meets your investment needs. Latest Peak Pharmaceuticals Inc...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to open higher. Ventia extends government contract.
The Australian share market looks set to open higher. Ventia extends contract with Government of Western Australia. Mayne Pharma completes licensing transaction with TherapeuticsMD. PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting now live in Ohio.
via.news
Helios And Matheson Analytics And Futu Holdings On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Helios and Matheson Analytics, Idera Pharmaceuticals, and Gaia. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Helios...
kalkinemedia.com
Rising ASX Mining Penny Stocks of 2023
Osmond Resources (ASX: OSM) updated shareholders on the company’s recent exploration activities at the Sandford Project, located in western Victoria. Heavy Rare Earths (ASX: HRE) has reported assays from another 39 air core holes of the now completed 435-hole exploration and resource expansion drilling program at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya rare earth project in the Norseman-Esperance region of Western Australia. Tietto Minerals (ASX: TIE) announced it has commenced wet commissioning its processing system at its Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
kalkinemedia.com
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice Of Delisting From Nasdaq
* TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS-ON DEC 30, 2022, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF DELISTING/FAILURE TO SATISFY CONTINUED LISTING RULE; TRANSFER OF LISTING FROM NASDAQ Source: (https://bit.ly/3G5sliv) Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational...
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 rapidly spreading in US, CDC data shows
Happy New Year! A new Omicron variant is rapidly spreading in the US just in time to ring in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The strain, known XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the nation, the data shows. The mutation has gained considerable traction over the past week, the CDC noted — jumping from just 21% seven days ago. It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall. XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, has mainly been reported in the...
China COVID deaths probably running above 5,000 per day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - More than 5,000 people are probably dying each day from COVID-19 in China, health data firm Airfinity estimated, offering a dramatic contrast to official data from Beijing on the country's current outbreak.
33 states boosting senior's supplemental security income by up to $140
Are you a senior who gets supplemental security income? A payment boost received approval for December. It ranges between $73 to $140, depending on if it is a federal or state payment.
kalkinemedia.com
ECR Minerals Says It Received Approval For Two Further Exploration Tenements In Australia
* APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR TWO FURTHER EXPLORATION TENEMENTS IN VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Zacks.com
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Centene (CNC) Stock Right Now
CNC - Free Report) is expected to remain on its growth track with the help of increasing memberships and a strong focus on business streamlining. Nevertheless, weakness in Commercial business continues to tighten. Centene, with a market cap of $46.4 billion, is a well-diversified, multi-national healthcare company. Based in Saint...
Zacks.com
3 Instruments Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry
MTD - Free Report) , PerkinElmer (. WAT - Free Report) . These companies are gaining from growing testing needs of newer biological drugs, ever-increasing complexity in molecular structure and rising instrument orders across the globe. Increasing healthcare spending is a key catalyst, driven by aging demography, and continued innovation in the pharma and life sciences end-markets. Higher demand for generic drugs and biosimilars drives growth for scientific tool and apparatus providers. However, the industry is suffering from the lingering effects of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown in China.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: ABM Industries, Encore Wire and Royal Gold
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/23, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM), Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), and Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ABM Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/6/23, Encore Wire Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/20/23, and Royal Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 1/20/23. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $44.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of ABM Industries, Inc. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when ABM shares open for trading on 1/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for WIRE to open 0.01% lower in price and for RGLD to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semi vs. Intel Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Now?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo look into the growth prospects and risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). From technological advances and market demand to competition and regulatory challenges, these two companies face a range of factors that could affect their growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
kalkinemedia.com
RPM International Inc expected to post earnings of $1.10 a share - Earnings Preview
* RPM International Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 5. * The Medina Ohio-based company is expected to report a 10.4% increase in revenue to $1.811 billion from $1.64 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 5 2022, for the period ended November 30, was for revenue between $1.79 billion and $1.84 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for RPM International Inc is for earnings of $1.10 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for RPM International Inc is $100, above its last closing price of $97.45. The company's guidance on October 5 2022 for the period ended November 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD204.55 million and USD220.28 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 1.33 1.33 1.47 Beat 10.3 May. 31 2022 1.43 1.44 1.42 Missed -1.3 Feb. 28 2022 0.30 0.30 0.38 Beat 26.7 Nov. 30 2021 0.82 0.83 0.79 Missed -4.6 Aug. 1.03 1.03 1.08 Beat 5.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 1.27 1.28 1.28 Met 0.3 Feb. 28 2021 0.27 0.29 0.38 Beat 31.4 Nov. 30 2020 0.99 1.00 1.06 Beat 6.3 This summary was machine generated January 3 at 13:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
CNBC
China December manufacturing contracts at sharpest pace in almost 3 years
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth. The drop was the biggest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected...
NASDAQ
Braskem is Now Oversold (BAK)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
parktelegraph.com
An Evaluation Of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Prospects
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. After-hours trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.33, or 0.63%, to $52.50. The Lumentum Holdings Inc. has recorded 17,410 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events.
Comments / 0