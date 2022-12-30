Read full article on original website
Related
Window manufacturer Andersen plans factory near Atlanta, jobs for 900
Andersen Corp., a maker of energy-efficient replacement windows and doors, plans to build a new factory in Henry County, where the company plans to hire 900 workers.
US, S.Korea planning response to any N.Korea 'nuclear use:' White House
Washington and Seoul are planning an "effective coordinated" response if North Korea uses nuclear weapons, the White House warned on Tuesday. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden have "tasked their teams to plan for an effective coordinated response to a range of scenarios, including nuclear use by North Korea," a spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House said.
Southwest plans on near-normal operations Friday after widespread cancellations
Southwest Airlines said it expects to return close to a normal flight schedule Friday after the carrier was forced to cancel thousands of flights during the busy Christmas travel season, in a meltdown aggravated by a winter storm and the company's outdated technology. Hundreds of thousands of travelers continued to...
Flight fare prices skyrocketed following Southwest's meltdown. Was it price gouging?
As if canceled flights and lost luggage weren't enough of a hassle, would-be Southwest Airlines passengers faced another hurdle to their holiday travel this week: High fares on other carriers. Southwest announced on Thursday it would resume normal operations this weekend, after canceling roughly 13,000 flights in the last week....
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'
The Supreme Court this week blocked the White House from lifting Title 42 — the public health order put in place by the Trump administration in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health grounds. Title 42 lets Customs and Border Protection turn migrants away at the border to try to stop the spread of the virus.
Checking in with Southwest after it promised a return to near-normal operations
Eight days after Southwest Airlines melted down in the face of the big winter storm, the airline is back to near-normal operations today. Thousands of stranded passengers have finally been able to resume their delayed journeys and maybe reunite with their luggage. Colorado Public Radio's Matt Bloom has been talking to people flying through Denver, which was a major point of failure for Southwest this week, and he joins us from Denver International Airport. Hey, Matt.
Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding for millions in California
Warnings of excessive rainfall and flash flooding have been issued for millions of people in California again this week after a powerful storm over New Year’s Eve left one person dead and thousands evacuated. Heavy rain and high-elevation snow is likely to impact the West Coast, particularly central and northern California, from Wednesday when the next surge of precipitation will move onshore. The latest forecast states that two to four inches of rain is expected across much of northern and central California. More than 10 inches is forecast in localized areas along a 150-mile stretch from Redwood Coast south...
An influx of 300 migrants forces closure of a national park in the Florida Keys
The U.S. National Park Service has closed Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys after hundreds of migrants arrived on the islands over the New Year's weekend. The NPS temporarily closed the park to public access on Monday morning after an estimated 300 migrants landed in the park, according to a news release. It said the park has seen an increase in people arriving by boat from Cuba.
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
The future of migrants in El Paso remains uncertain as border restrictions continue
In the past two weeks, the Texas National Guard has increased its militarized footprint with Humvees, razor wire and personnel stationed with rifles along the border with Mexico. Migrants have traveled hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to the El Paso/Juárez border in a search of a better life. Some...
A bill to fight expensive prison phone call costs heads to Biden's desk
Legislation that aims to curb the costs of phone calls behind bars is heading to President Biden's desk for his signature. The Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022, which was approved by Congress last month, is a major victory for the Federal Communications Commission in its yearslong fight to cap how much private companies charge incarcerated people for phone calls.
Republicans get a louder voice on climate change as they take over the House
As Republicans prepare to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives next week, the highlights of their approach to climate change and energy issues can be summed up in a Toby Keith song. "Made in America" centers on an aging farmer with "dirty hands and a clean soul." The...
U.S. Supreme Court will wait until 2023 to hear arguments on border restrictions
The Supreme Court will wait until next year to hear arguments on the border restrictions known as Title 42. But a group of 19 state attorneys general, all Republicans, scored a victory this week after the justices left in place, at least temporarily, the constraints that the Trump administration implemented as a public health order. Since March of 2020, Title 42 has let U.S. border agents turn away migrants as soon as they cross the southern border on the basis of warding off COVID-19. Arizona is one of the states challenging the end of Title 42. Arizona's attorney general is Mark Brnovich.
Hershey's faces a lawsuit over heavy metals in its dark chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. is being sued for allegedly failing to disclose the presence of lead and cadmium in several of its dark chocolate bars. The proposed class action, brought by Christopher Lazazzaro of New York, comes two weeks after Consumer Reports sounded the alarm on dangerous heavy metals in dark chocolate bars from manufactures including Lindt, Ghirardelli and Hershey's.
Southwest Airlines' #epicfail takes social media by storm
One of the most powerful things about social media is that it can take you right into the heart of a situation: A Lizzo concert, a political rally, a Florida emu farm, a picnic where a young man expresses his devotion to corn... Or a Southwest Airlines baggage claim at...
Morning news brief
In the year just ended, Ukraine's government issued nearly 15,000 air raid warnings. That's one measure of how often Russia has targeted Ukrainian cities. And the New Year has begun about the same way, with people taking shelter. INSKEEP: NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN...
2022 was a deadly (but hopeful) year in America's opioid crisis
When the history of America's long, devastating opioid crisis is finally written, 2022 may be remembered as both a low point and a turning point. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the avalanche of overdose deaths — driven largely by the spread of illicit fentanyl --may have crested in March.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0