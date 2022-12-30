Read full article on original website
kawc.org
Mayes reflects on legal battle and recount, sets future priorities
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - This morning Kris Mayes took the oath of office and became Arizona’s 27th Attorney General, and the first member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office. Mayes takes office after winning a protracted legal battle, and an automatic recount that made her race one...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps
Four months after they were first placed, the removal of Governor Ducey's container wall began on Monday. The post Arizona begins removal of containers in border wall gaps appeared first on KYMA.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 30-Jan. 1
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs added more people to her administration, an Arizona Court of Appeals ruled doctors can’t be prosecuted under the 1864 near-total abortion ban and Secretary of State-elect Fontes called the recount discrepancy “really problematic.”. Here are some of the biggest stories that...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
New Arizona laws for 2023
With a new year comes new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Nearly half of all U.S. states will increase their minimum wages in 2023 including Arizona.
travel2next.com
24 National Parks In Arizona
Arizona, ‘The Grand Canyon State’ may be home to one of the most famous capital letter National Parks in America, but it has other incredible national parks to see. Of course, many people heading to the state will choose to visit the Grand Canyon. Around 5.9 million people visit the Grand Canyon annually, making it the second most popular national park in the United States after the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona missing persons cases - 2023
Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
Mayes, Arizona's newly elected attorney general, says she is "thankful" after a recount confirmed her victory.
In an earlier version of this story, the last name of Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason was misspelled. The winning margin in this election was only 280 votes, despite there being more than 2.5 million total voters. Kris Mayes, the Democratic victor, has expressed her gratitude.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
AZFamily
What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023
On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
kjzz.org
Pinal County faces criticism for attorney general election recount
The recount for the Arizona attorney general race saw a notable decrease in the margin of votes between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. While the updated result still showed Mayes as the winner, Pinal County faced criticism for having an undercount of more than 500 votes. Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes spoke about the discrepancies in the vote count.
12news.com
Live updates: Rain and snow causes Arizona road, school closures Monday
PHOENIX — Like last week, another weather system is moving into Arizona, bringing rain and snow along with it. Now we're right back in that wet weather as rain starts to roll into the Valley from the west!. A winter storm warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning...
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
GOP Consultant On Kari Lake's Political Career: It's A Wrap In Arizona
“And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona," the GOP consultant said.
East Valley Tribune
Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff
Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
AZFamily
New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls
According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Benjamin Anderson went missing and his body was found...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization
A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
