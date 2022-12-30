ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

kawc.org

Mayes reflects on legal battle and recount, sets future priorities

Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - This morning Kris Mayes took the oath of office and became Arizona’s 27th Attorney General, and the first member of the LGBTQ community to hold the office. Mayes takes office after winning a protracted legal battle, and an automatic recount that made her race one...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Governor appoints six new judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals￼

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
travel2next.com

24 National Parks In Arizona

Arizona, ‘The Grand Canyon State’ may be home to one of the most famous capital letter National Parks in America, but it has other incredible national parks to see. Of course, many people heading to the state will choose to visit the Grand Canyon. Around 5.9 million people visit the Grand Canyon annually, making it the second most popular national park in the United States after the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona missing persons cases - 2023

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona. If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.
PHOENIX, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well

This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

What's in store for Arizona' housing market in 2023

On Your Side has your 2023 real estate market glance for Arizona!. Gibby Parra was out in the Arizona's Family Storm Commander tracking a wet morning commute in the Valley. Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions across Arizona. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. The band of rain and thunderstorms has...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Pinal County faces criticism for attorney general election recount

The recount for the Arizona attorney general race saw a notable decrease in the margin of votes between Republican Abe Hamadeh and Democrat Kris Mayes. While the updated result still showed Mayes as the winner, Pinal County faced criticism for having an undercount of more than 500 votes. Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes spoke about the discrepancies in the vote count.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names 4 public safety cabinet members

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs continued to add to her administration on Thursday, as she announced four members of her public safety cabinet. Lt. Colonel Dana Allmond will head the Department of Veterans’ Services. Allmond graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1994 and has more...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Rio Verde begins adjusting to city water cutoff

Kathy and Russell Cox moved into their retirement home in Rio Verde Foothills on Dec. 22, 2021. They loved their home, and still do, but about a month after moving in they got a letter from their builder with news no one wants to hear: It said they had a year before the City of Scottsdale would turn off the water to the hauling company that serviced their house.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls

According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most recent statute cannot be prosecuted. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Benjamin Anderson went missing and his body was found...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Charges Against 13 Alleged Members of a Tucson-Area Drug Trafficking Organization

A federal grand jury in Tucson, Arizona, returned a 19-count indictment on November 10, 2022, against 10 current or former southern Arizona residents, including:. Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, 31, of Tucson, Arizona. Michele Oller, 54, of Tucson, Arizona. Larry William Nelson, Jr., 51, of Arizona. Ashley Yvonne Maxwell, 35, of Tucson,...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE

