January 2, 2023 - The Suncoast Tiger Bay Club begins its 45th season Tuesday with a "State of the Bay" conversation featuring St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard. The public is invited to the 11:30 a.m. lunch panel, at the University of Florida St. Petersburg campus (at 140 7th Avenue South St. Petersburg, FL 33701). Tickets, $25.90 for Tiger Bay members, $35 for non-members, are available here.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO