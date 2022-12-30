ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IN

Related
953wiki.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Henry County

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (01/01/2023) – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:32 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2002 Ford...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: La Grange man dies after being hit by vehicle in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from La Grange has died after being struck by a truck in Henry County on Dec. 30. According to Kentucky State Police, officers in Campbellsburg initially received a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Over Two Days

On 12/29/2022 at approximately 1:30AM, Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman observed a ford F150 traveling on Green Road with no working tail lights. After a traffic stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Ricky L. Perry, 42 of Madison was driving with a suspended license. Perry was taken into custody for driving while suspended, and a package containing methamphetamine was located on his person.
MADISON, IN
WLWT 5

KSP: Man dies after being hit by truck on highway in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a truck on the highway in Henry County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP said it happened on Dec. 30 around 7:32 p.m. when they got a call about a person being hit by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Woman dies after being shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to West Kentucky Street near Victory Park on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they got there. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
korncountry.com

Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash

JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY

