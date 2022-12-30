Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Police identify Indiana man hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County last week. Indiana State Police said in a release that Larry W. Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana died at the scene on Dec. 29. The accident happened...
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
953wiki.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Henry County
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (01/01/2023) – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:32 pm Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2002 Ford...
WRBI Radio
One sent to hospital following New Year’s Day crash in Versailles
Versailles, IN — One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at US 50 and 421 in Versailles shortly after 4 pm on New Year’s Day. There’s no word on the victim’s name or condition. Responding agencies included the Ripley...
wdrb.com
KSP: La Grange man dies after being hit by vehicle in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from La Grange has died after being struck by a truck in Henry County on Dec. 30. According to Kentucky State Police, officers in Campbellsburg initially received a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four Over Two Days
On 12/29/2022 at approximately 1:30AM, Patrol Officer Curtis Shelpman observed a ford F150 traveling on Green Road with no working tail lights. After a traffic stop, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Ricky L. Perry, 42 of Madison was driving with a suspended license. Perry was taken into custody for driving while suspended, and a package containing methamphetamine was located on his person.
WLWT 5
KSP: Man dies after being hit by truck on highway in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after being hit by a truck on the highway in Henry County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. KSP said it happened on Dec. 30 around 7:32 p.m. when they got a call about a person being hit by a truck on Kentucky Highway 146 near the 8800 block.
Wave 3
Woman dies after being shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after she was shot in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to West Kentucky Street near Victory Park on Tuesday just after 2 a.m. They found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they got there. The...
Wave 3
Woman arrested after student abducted from Southern Indiana elementary school
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating Louisville's third murder of 2023 after Shelby Park shooting victim dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As of the early morning hours of Jan. 2, there have been three homicides in Louisville in the new year, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD says the first homicide of 2023 happened on Jan. 1 around 9:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. That's in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say a man was shot and killed.
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
korncountry.com
Part of Highway 50E in North Vernon back open after serious crash
JENNINGS COUNTY – UPDATE: Highway 50 is now back open, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. There is still a police presence in the area so people are asked to continue using caution. ORIGINAL:. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office says that Highway 50 East, between County Road...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.
The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 65 in Clark County Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. The accident initially closed the right three lanes of I-65 South at the 2.8 mile marker around 8:30 p.m., according to police. The lanes...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana elementary school heightens security after child taken from playground
AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of students at a Southern Indiana elementary school after a student was abducted Monday. In the letter, administrators of Austin Elementary School said a woman came onto the school’s playground and left with a student. The administration, a...
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
