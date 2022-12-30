Read full article on original website
Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Scoring Depth Could Get Boost With Duclair
The New Jersey Devils have been in a shooting slump for close to a month now. They can only shoot 6.6 percent for so long before their shooting luck turns, and there are some signs that may be happening. Still, adding a scorer to the roster is something general manager Tom Fitzgerald will likely consider ahead of the trade deadline in two months.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Can Upgrade Their Goaltending with Mackenzie Blackwood
The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a five-game win streak, and are sitting just outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As their season has progressed, they have struggled to find true stability at the goaltending position and it is time they start exploring outside options. They currently have three goalies on the roster in Eric Comrie, Craig Anderson, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (UPL) but each of them have issues that are hindering the Sabres’ playoff chances; Comrie has not shown that he can be consistent as a starter, UPL has not proven that he can cut it as an NHL goalie yet, and Anderson has Father Time closely watching him.
The Hockey Writers
Blues News & Rumors: Krug, Tarasenko, World Juniors & More
Welcome to St. Louis Blues News & Rumors, a weekly article covering all things Blues. The calendar has flipped to 2023, and with 2022 now in the rearview mirror, the team will need to put their work boots on for the rest of the season to push themselves into a playoff position. The Blues have maintained their .500 record entering January with a 17-17-3 record, good enough for 10th in the Western Conference, and 21st in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Rosen’s Streak, Tarasenko, O’Reilly, & More
The St. Louis Blues showed their inconsistencies again last week. They had three home games following their long road trip and didn’t capitalize on them. The 2022-23 Blues still haven’t found any consistency and it’s going to lead them down a destructive path as a franchise. They need to pick a direction, but the inconsistent play is making it difficult.
MLive.com
Young Red Wings spark third-period surge
DETROIT – A two-minute stretch early in the third period Saturday showed the Detroit Red Wings what they hope to be seeing for many years. They got goals from Lucas Raymond, Elmer Soderblom and Michael Rasmussen. Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno made plays to set up the tying and go-ahead scores.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Proving Arena Size Doesn’t Matter
Home advantage, whether it be ice, field, stadium, court, etc., is a very real thing when it comes to sports. No matter the size of the venue, teams greatly benefit from playing in front of their home crowd. The Arizona Coyotes know this, and despite playing in front of only 4,600 fans, have been surging early this season when it comes to playing at Mullett Arena.
Pastrnak has custom skates, stick for Winter Classic at Fenway Park
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic is an annual celebration of hockey put on by the National Hockey League. It's also an opportunity for stylish players to have some fun.David Pastrnak, arguably the league's preeminent force in fashion choices, is certainly taking advantage of the Bruins' spot in the game this year, and he showed off his new gear ahead of Monday's event.Pastrnak's stick is styled like the Green Monster, featuring the manual scoreboard and some baseball stitching as well. The stick also has a David Ortiz logo, which Pastrnak hopes is no problem for Big Papi."I've got a David Ortiz here,...
KTVZ
Weegar gets 1st goal with Flames in 3-2 win over Canucks
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Defenseman Mackenzie Weegar scored his first goal with Calgary and added an assist to lead the Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary, which has points in 12 of its last 15 games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson scored for Vancouver, which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks.
The Hockey Writers
5 Biggest Bruins’ Storylines of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close and we approach the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 2, looking back at the last 12 months, there were certainly some big stories when it came to the Bruins. The last 12 months have been filled with plenty of positive and negative storylines for the Black and Gold.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Monthly: Sprong, Firebirds, Jackson & More
After a strong to the season, the Seattle Kraken struggled in the month of December and sit outside the playoffs at the start of 2023. In 12 games, they only managed four wins and finished 27th in points percentage across the league. Here is a look at five stories from December 2022.
The Hockey Writers
8 Maple Leafs Who Are Eligible for an Extension
The NHL allows teams to negotiate contract extensions with their players who are signed to one-year deals now that the calendars have changed to 2023. The Toronto Maple Leafs have eight such players. They are Pierre Engvall, Ilya Samsonov, Zach Aston-Reese, Victor Mete, Adam Gaudette, Jordie Benn, Mac Hollowell, and...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Bytes on Adversity: Stalock, Johnson, Kane, More
Welcome to the New Year’s edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
All five of the Edmonton Oilers’ top prospects are forwards, which speaks to their depth up front. But it also says a lot about the other areas of their system; they traded away Dmitri Samorukov for Klim Kostin, which has turned out great but depleted their prospects on defence.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Must Find Consistency in the Second Half
Considering how inconsistent they’ve been in the first half of this season, the Buffalo Sabres should consider themselves lucky that they’re currently still in playoff contention. The race in the East is remarkably tight as the 2022-23 campaign approaches its halfway point, with the Sabres and five other teams within 10 points of a playoff spot.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blue Jackets’ Gavrikov
Trade deadline season is upon us. That means lots of time for fun and speculation about “who goes where” heading into another playoff push. Teams are always trying to get better and there are always lots of pieces up for grabs. This season’s flat salary cap situation is going to make trades a lot more difficult, but that doesn’t mean moves won’t happen, just that general managers will have to get a little creative to make things work.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Excelled in December
The Winnipeg Jets finished a hectic 16-game December with a 9-7-0 record, struggling a bit toward the end of the month as injuries piled up and made them thin on talent, especially up front. They enter 2023 on a two-game winning streak, but also in a decimated state, with no fewer than seven regulars and five top-nine forwards on the injured reserve.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Continue to Suffer From Self-Inflicted Wounds
The tough times continue for the New Jersey Devils, who are 2-6-2 in their last 10 contests. During this tough stretch, they find themselves dealing with the same adversity that every NHL team encounters; bad luck and crazy bounces are part of the game, and sometimes as hard as teams try, nothing goes their way.
The Hockey Writers
4 Avalanche Predictions for 2023
The Colorado Avalanche will be finishing the first half of the 2022-23 season with a record of 19-12-3. Their 41 points are good enough for fourth in the Central Division and sixth in the Western Conference. It may seem like a lackluster performance for the defending Stanley Cup champion, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Boqvist Looking Forward to New Year
Saturday afternoon when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Chicago Blackhawks, it will feature a meeting of two defensemen who were traded for each other. For Seth Jones, it’s his first game at Nationwide Arena since the trade. For Adam Boqvist, he’s hoping to turn the page onto better things for 2023 and beyond.
