How Lil Nas X Termed Billie Eilish’s Grammy Win to Be “Unfair”, Only for Him to Realize Better in 2021

Kanye West, now Ye, has perhaps made a name for himself as the controversy-spurring machine. Now, people often tag him for being sick in the head. Well, that is not all. Yet another thing he is famous for is his ‘no smiles given for the pictures’ attitude! Ye’s life may seem to be deep in water. However, before the sun saw his surprisingly unfavorable side, the Donda academy owner was once a successful and celebrated rapper with a cult classic following. Furthermore, critics gushed over his sonic sophistication and clever wordplay, which blended humor, faith, insight, and political awareness in songs such as Through the Wire.

16 HOURS AGO