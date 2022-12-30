How Lil Nas X Termed Billie Eilish’s Grammy Win to Be “Unfair”, Only for Him to Realize Better in 2021

Read full article on original website
Throwback To Kanye West’s Childish Meme Fest Against Billie Eilish, Pete, and Taylor Swift
Kanye West is not only one of the greatest rappers of this era, but the Grammy-winning artist has proved that no one can come even close to him if it comes down to a meme battle on the Internet. Ever since his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper has really showcased this not-so-hidden talent. Unlike many rappers who opt for shading their archnemesis with their lyrics, Eminem with The Real Slim Shady, Machine Gun Kelly with Rap Devil, and Taylor Swift with well…..
Miley Cyrus Set to Collaborate With Billie Eilish for Her New Album?
Blonde, talented music artists that party together also collaborate together. Right? This may prove true for Billie Eilish and Miley Cryus. The similarities between the two of them are uncanny. Billie Eilish is the definition of a pop star in this era, while Miley Cyrus was the personification of a rock star in her time. Be it as her fictional character Hannah Montana or as herself, Miley Cyrus made millions of rock to her tunes.
Sia Confessed How Kanye West and Kardashian’s Made Her Feel Safe
When Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had an after-boxing session epiphany where the latter says, “I think we baby most of the people in our lives,” not in a million years did we expect one of those people to be the Grammy-nominated singer Sia. Well, we are sure that the Kardashian sisters were not referring to her when they talked about “hand-feeding” the people in their lives. But the Chandelier singer made clear that the Kardashians have a protective streak when she talked about they helped her in recovering from her past trauma.
Bad Bunny not sorry for throwing ‘disrespectful’ fan’s phone into water
He’s not phoning in an apology. Bad Bunny is refusing to say sorry for throwing a female fan’s phone into a body of water, saying she got what she deserved for being “disrespectful.” Video posted to Twitter on Monday shows the 28-year-old rapper being accosted by the woman in the Dominican Republic as she attempts to snap a selfie with him on her cellular device. Clearly irritated by her presence, the musician snatches the phone from her hand and hurls it into nearby water, prompting audible gasps from onlookers. The clip has quickly clocked up more than a million views...
“Age gap is…” – Therapists Deconstruct Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s Relationship
Billie Eilish has the tendency to make headlines no matter what she does. Whether winning Grammys and Oscars, topping Billboard, becoming the singer of the year, or dating someone ten years older, Eilish always gets the world talking. The Ocean Eyes singer is often compared to another talented female artist who earned accolades far beyond her years, Taylor Swift. Being musical geniuses is not the only thing that unifies Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. Eilish has often called T Swift an inspiration, but the Internet has quite a few jokes up its sleeve.
How Ryan Seacrest Left His American Idol Fate on a Debt Ridden Kanye West Back in 2016
Kanye West was a wanted man back in 2016 as well. Albeit for other reasons than he is now. In the year of the Fire Monkey, West was on the last step of becoming a fashion mogul, all the while keeping his Grammy-winning rapping career pretty steady. Before using his free speech to express his anti-semitic views, Ye was the number one choice for Ryan Seacrest to be a judge on his revamped American Idol.
From SKIMS to SKKN BY KIM, Kim Kardashian Has Established Herself as a Multi-Million Dollar Brand, but How?
From starting a shapewear brand to now becoming one of the best-selling fashion pieces in the industry, Kim Kardashian has really paved her way in the beauty industry. The Kardashians, especially Kim, have been known for setting up new trends. Be it the lip liner, cat eye, hair extension madness, and also the craze for the hourglass body type can majorly be credited to the Kardashians.
Dua Lipa Sparkles the Internet With Her 2023 Skimpy Dazzling Outfit
Dua Lipa sure added glitz and glamor to the New Year. The 27-year-old British singer quickly rose to fame for her musical talents with Levitating, Fever, If Only, etc. While her singing skills may be well, her X factor when performing is what sets her apart. The singer ensures to keep her fans on social media updated with all of her latest fun.
Millie Two-Face? Fans Bring Back Age Old Video of Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink to Call Out Her 13 Cats
We all have seen Harvey Dent, one of Batman’s greatest enemies, is known for his diametric philosophy. His “two-headed” face with one side disfigured describes his criminal mastermind obsessed with duality. But could you ever imagine Millie Bobby Brown being two-faced? Most of us cannot because she is one of the most caring people as far as fans know. One of the biggest examples can be her love for animals and how she frequently fosters new pets.
Throwback to the Time When Ariana Grande Spent a Casual Thursday Trying to Drag-Inspired Makeup
Experiments with makeup and giving oneself a new look have become one of the most interesting things on the internet. Putting on different kinds of stylish makeup and looking totally different is actually an art, and not everyone is an artist. But a famous and incredible singer, Ariana Grande, is surely an artist. She is also known for her stylish ponytail look and winged eyeliner. But once, earlier in 2022, she tried to give herself a new look.
Back When Ryan Seacrest Blessed the World With a Rare Kanye West Smiling Photo
Kanye West, now Ye, has perhaps made a name for himself as the controversy-spurring machine. Now, people often tag him for being sick in the head. Well, that is not all. Yet another thing he is famous for is his ‘no smiles given for the pictures’ attitude! Ye’s life may seem to be deep in water. However, before the sun saw his surprisingly unfavorable side, the Donda academy owner was once a successful and celebrated rapper with a cult classic following. Furthermore, critics gushed over his sonic sophistication and clever wordplay, which blended humor, faith, insight, and political awareness in songs such as Through the Wire.
