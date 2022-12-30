Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
News Channel Nebraska
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
How a beloved California confection became an international holiday sensation
Since 1909, one family has produced California's most beloved holiday treat.
TODAY.com
‘Chaos’: Parents share their holiday travel horror stories
After travel cancellations plagued the country in December — most notably Southwest Airlines, who cancelled 70% of their flights — parents desperate to get home with small children in tow are speaking out about their disastrous holiday travel experiences. Karen Buono Johnson, 39, had no issues flying on...
Comments / 0