Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl
For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Tennessee QB Joe Milton sends message about Vols after Orange Bowl win over Clemson football
Tennessee football finished its 2022 season with a win, as backup quarterback Joe Milton led the Volunteers to a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Milton said before the game that the New Year's Six bowl would be a statement game for him — and, afterward, he was asked what kind of statement he felt like he made.
Five-star safety Caleb Downs' father explains what kept Alabama on top
Gary Downs, five-star safety and Alabama signee Caleb Downs' father, shares his thoughts on what kept his son's commitment solid with the Crimson Tide in the end.
247Sports
Inside No. 1 ranked cornerback Ellis Robinson IV's top five schools
247Sports No. 1 cornerback in the 2024 class in IMG Academy standout Ellis Robinson IV has a top five of “Bama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Colorado.”. Robinson is the No. 8 overall prospect in the Top247 Player Rankings and a 247Sports Composite five-star recruit. He has visited all of his finalists with the exception of the Buffaloes.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Three stand out for 5-star TE Duce Robinson who could make Signing Day decision
Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle tight end Duce Robinson is one of the top un-committed players still on the board but does have a good idea when he’ll be making his college choice. Robinson is the consensus top tight end in the country this year and is rated the No. 17 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He was probably the nation’s best tight end a year ago, regardless of class and his upside is off the charts.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss at Kentucky
In an 86-63 loss at No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Louisville had a few moments that one can point at as progress but for each step forward seems to be equal step backwards. UofL drops to 2-12 on the season, while Kentucky improves to 9-4. One glance through the...
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
Edge defender is leaving South Carolina
The South Carolina football program had a second player hit the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday, the day after a loss in the Gator Bowl to Notre Dame. Reserve edge defender Rodricus Fitten posted to his social media accounts that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fitten played in...
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
Veteran specialist hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Matthew Bailey, who appeared in 26 games for the South Carolina Gamecocks, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. A long snapper out of Deland (Fla.) High School, Bailey finished his career as the backup for punts and field goals. He was put on scholarship for the 2021 season after appearing in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2020.
College football transfer portal rankings: Top 10 classes for 2023
College football's transfer portal provides opportunity to flip a roster in one recruiting cycle. Several elite programs are doing everything they can to ensure that happens ahead of the 2023 season. And the first-year coaches taking over new teams are working overtime with talent acquisition, too. Deion Sanders and Colorado,...
