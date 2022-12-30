ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Biggest Scandals of 2022: From Will Smith’s Oscars Slap to TJ Holmes and Amy Robach’s ‘GMA3’ Affair

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rS2hb_0jyiNBuY00

A year to remember. As 2022 comes to a close, Us Weekly is reflecting on the biggest events of the last 365 days — and these scandals will stay with Us long after the ball drops.

Among the first massive scandals of the year is one everyone is still talking about: The Slap. It was March 27, and it appeared the Oscars would be another forgettable prom night for Hollywood — until Chris Rock presented best documentary.

The Madagascar star was presenting when he cracked a joke about Will Smith ’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith , starring in G.I. Jane 2 , a reference to her bald head. (The actress has been open about suffering from alopecia .) The Emancipation star then stormed the stage and hit Rock, before returning to his seat and yelling for him to “keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth.”

Shortly after, Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

The following day, Smith issued a public apology for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” actions. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. Smith later resigned from the Academy and was barred from participating in all Oscars-related events, including next year’s ceremony, for 10 years.

He went on to apologize to Rock again in a July YouTube video, adding that while he has tried to get in contact with the stand-up star, “the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk. And when he is, he will reach out.”

Smith continued, “So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk. … I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s—t.”

For his part, Rock has only addressed the scandal in his stand-up shows. "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face," Rock joked during a stand-up performance in Holmdel, New Jersey, on July 24, an eyewitness told Us exclusively. "I'm not a victim, mother--ker," he later added. "Yeah, that sh-t hurt, motherf--ker. But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day ... I don't go to the hospital for a papercut."

The scandal will likely be discussed further in 2023 as Rock's live Netflix special, titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage , debuts one week before the next Oscars ceremony.

That won't be the only scandal that carries over to 2023. GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 's alleged affair still has fans buzzing even amid their absence from the airwaves. The TV personalities, who are married to other people, are expected to return to ABC in early 2023 after the network completes an internal review of their workplace romance.

While not every scandal will have ramifications that go into 2023, the others were just as unforgettable. From prison sentences to cheating drama, scroll down to relive all the biggest scandals of 2022:

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jade Pinkett Says Her Aunt Jada Pinkett Smith & Uncle Will Smith 'Always Know The Right Thing To Say,' Dishes On New Series 'More Than A Name'

Jade Pinkett, the niece of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, has always been used to growing up in the spotlight, which is why she would frequently lean on the pair for advice. "Being part of this famous family has allowed me to grow in different areas, and even in moments of discouragement, they always know the right thing to say. Being in this family is a blessing, and the knowledge they're able to pass down to me is probably the greatest gift," the actress exclusively tells OK! while talking about media platform TOGETHXR's new series More Than a Name....
netflixjunkie.com

Fans Go Gaga Over Resurfaced Pictures of Will Smith With Margot Robbie

There are some on-screen pairs viewers love. For instance, Donna and Harvey from The Suits, Chandler and Monica from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Noah and Allie from The Notebook, and so on. Another beautiful pair that fans love the most is Will Smith and Margot Robbie. They both have such sizzling chemistry together that there were rumors about them dating as well. However, both actors denied that rumor and stated they were close friends, and nothing more than that. Recently, fans reposted a picture of Smith and Robbie when they worked together on a film.
RadarOnline

'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair

As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach make out like teenagers on Miami vacation

They’re (making out) in Miami, bitch. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed kissing like teenagers while vacationing in sunny Florida on Wednesday. The embattled “Good Morning America” co-hosts — who are still technically married to other people — threw caution to the wind as they packed on the PDA in front of plenty of bystanders. When they weren’t smooching in broad daylight, Robach, 49, hung on to 45-year-old Holmes’ arm during a stroll on a pier. Holmes, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and Robach, sporting a black halter top and leopard-print skirt, also sat down to enjoy cocktails, light bites and...
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years

Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
People

Robert Griffin III's Pregnant Wife Grete Shows Off Maternity Style at Heisman Ceremony: Photos

Robert Griffin III was joined by pregnant wife Grete Griffin at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony, which allowed the soon-to-be mom of three to show off her baby bump Robert Griffin III's family is getting ready to expand. Ahead of welcoming their third baby together, the NFL star turned Monday Night Countdown co-host stepped out Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Ceremony at New York City's Lincoln Center with wife Grete Šadeiko Griffin, who is almost nine months pregnant with their third baby together. Following the ceremony, Grete, 29, chatted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend

Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?

Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NEW YORK STATE
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Popculture

TV News Anchor Starts Maternity Leave, Baby Is Due 'Any Day'

Laura Hettiger, co-host of St. Louis' News 4 This Morning and News 4 Great Day, is taking a step back from work as her family prepares for a new addition. Hettiger is currently expecting her first child with husband Mark Allen, and as the couple counts down the days to their little one's arrival, the fan-favorite TV news anchor announced Saturday, Dec. 10 that she is officially on maternity leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MarketRealist

Wendy Williams’ Net Worth After Talk Show Ends

As previously reported, talk show host Wendy Williams of The Wendy Williams Show health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot. So what is Williams worth?
FLORIDA STATE
Essence

Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'

"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
StyleCaster

Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’

With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood

The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

273K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy