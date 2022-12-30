Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Local artist creates new mural for Tyler community
Tylerites and guests traveling through the city now have a new mural to admire, thanks to a local artist. Tyler Parks and Rec recently announced a new mural by the Tyler Rose Garden. The mural was sponsored by Keep Tyler Beautiful and painted by Dace Kidd, who has been a professional artist for more than 20 years.
After 844 Days in a Tyler, TX Animal Rescue Hank is Going Home!
Dogs make life better; I know that for a fact because after a long stressful day at work my dogs are always waiting for me to walk through the door to show me unconditional love. But dogs need love in return and while there are still currently thousands of dogs waiting for their forever family in a shelter, there is one special dog that just went home for good. We got the tremendous news from Gail and her team at Pets Fur People in Tyler, TX that Hank a dog that had been waiting for his forever family for 844 days was just adopted.
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: 170 calls reporting fireworks in Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve
LONGVIEW , Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott about the city’s fireworks ordinance and fines that can come with breaking it. On New Year’s Eve fireworks and celebratory gunfire could be heard all over Longview. There were over 170 911 calls reporting fireworks and gunfire in the city of Longview on New Year’s Eve.
Official: Body found in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police and firefighters responded shortly before 2 p.m. Monday to a vacant lot on E. Marshall Ave. across from the former Johnny Cace's restaurant. Longview police spokesperson Brandon Thornton confirmed that, while there, police recovered the body of a deceased male. Read more at our...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
KLTV
Traffic signals restored at intersections in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler intersections have their signals restored after having lost their power earlier Monday afternoon. Police reported traffic signal outages at a number of intersections Monday. Signal outages were treated as 4-way stops, and in some instances Tyler police officers directed traffic at:. University Boulevard at ESE...
Tyler will not be collecting trash on Monday, Jan. 2
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2. According to officials, Trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday […]
POLICE: Body found in vacant lot in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Public Information Officer with Longview Police, Brandon Thornton, has confirmed that police have recovered a body in Longview. The body was found in a vacant lot across from the former Johnny Case’s restaurant on Monday. The restaurant is located at 1501 E. Marshall Avenue in Longview. Thornton said police are investigating […]
Obituary – J.D. Hudson
A memorial service for Joshua David Hudson, age 43 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hudson passed away on December 25, 2022. Joshua was born on September 7, 1979, in Sulphur...
Texarkana Police Department celebrates 150th anniversary with new badge
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department announced that in honor of their 150th anniversary, officers will be able to wear a special commemorative badge in 2023. According to the Texarkana Police Department, 2023 is the anniversary of the police department and the City of Texarkana. Their new badges have full color American and […]
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
cbs19.tv
CBS19 WEATHER BLOG: Severe weather expected for East Texas on Monday
TYLER, Texas — Happy New Year and I say that with some apprehension. That's because Monday could be a rough day for some of us. Why? Because we have a severe weather threat that could result in some thunderstorm wind or tornado damage. A lot of "coulds" and "mights"...
UT Health Tyler welcomes their first baby born in 2023
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Health Tyler celebrated a very special birthday on New Years Day. Edgar Espinoza Jr. was born at 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, making him the hospital’s first baby of the year. After ringing in the New Year with their family, the Espinoza’s did not know the hospital was going […]
East Texas Businesses Honored At Tyler Metro’s 2022 Community Image Awards
The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM was proud to team up once again with the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce for its 2022 Community Image Awards which took place on Thursday December 15th At The Tyler Rose Garden Center. We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorite businesses, individuals...
Portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler reopens after motorcycle crash
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. has reopened a busy roadway following a major crash involving a motorcycle. According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy. Initially, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. was diverted onto...
What Has Been Selling Over the Last 2 Weeks In Hopkins County?
Stay in touch to see properties we are currently working on that will be available soon! Below are just a few of the recent changes that happened over the last couple of weeks. 1. S O L D — More on this SOLD property:. Great location to build your...
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
