Read full article on original website
Related
Girls Basketball: Results, scoreboards and links for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023
Point Pleasant Boro (2-4) at Lakewood (0-3), 3:45pm.
Girls basketball: No. 3 Rutgers Prep tops South Shore (NY) at Tampa Bay Invitational
Mikayla Blakes posted 23 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the way for Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, as it defeated South Shore (NY) 68-66 in the semifinal of the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational at the Wiregrass Ranch Sport Complex in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridge scores four in third in victory over Robbinsville-Allentown
Ridge entered the third period trailing by one but put up four goals and took the lead in an eventual 7-5 victory over Robbinsville-Allentown, at Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, PA. Ridge (3-4-2) saved its best efforts for later in the game. After giving up three goals in the second...
Girls basketball: Masonius paces No. 11 Manasquan past No. 5 Sparta - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Hope Masonius led all scorers with 21 points as Manasquan, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, held off No. 5 Sparta 51-41 at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Katie Collins chipped in with nine points and Olivia Shaughnessy had eight for Manasquan (5-2). Ally Sweeney...
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Boys basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.) tops No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s - New Year’s Jump Off Showcase
Anthony Pacciarelli scored 16 and Chris Williams tallied 15 to lead Saint Joseph (Mont.) to a 62-48 win over Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Donovan McKoy added 10 points while Montique Nedd and Justin...
Boys basketball: St. Rose defeats Red Bank Regional to take Buc Holiday Classic title
Jayden Hodge scored 19 points to lead the way for St. Rose as it defeated Red Bank Regional 47-26 in the championship game of the Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic at Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver. St. Rose held a 27-12 lead at the half after...
Devils’ Lindy Ruff ‘not happy with moral victories,’ hopes to squash miserable December with strong 2023 start
The Devils did not nab their 23rd victory of the 2021-22 season until the 63rd game on March 22, 2022. That game, a 7-4 beatdown of the Rangers in front of a split Prudential Center crowd, improved their record to a pathetic 23-35-5 and forced coach Lindy Ruff to make an optimistic statement afterward.
Girls basketball: Caughey, Fajardo lead Villa Walsh past Parsippany
Delaney Caughey and Chiara Fajardo each had 11 points as Villa Walsh bested Parsippany 44-25 in Morristown. Bowers Tessa and Erin Aroneo chipped in with six points apiece for Villa Walsh (3-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Amanda Dean led Parsippany (2-3) with 12 points while Michaela Coyle contributed...
Boys ice hockey: No. 11 Randolph rallies to tie St. Joseph (Mont.)
Zach Gallo and Daniel Sharkey scored a goal apiece to rally Randolph, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-3 tie against St. Joseph (Mont.) at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Shane Melly scored in the first period to give Randolph (3-1-2) the 1-0 lead. Kyle Kondratowicz and...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
Girls Basketball: Rahways crushes J.F. Kennedy behind 17-0 first quarter run
Rahway opened the game on a 17-0 run and ultimately defeated J.F. Kennedy 52-28, in Iselin. The dominating first quarter run by Rahway (4-4) was the second time this season that it has scored 17 points to open a game. The Indians followed up the first quarter with a 12...
Boys basketball: No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep tops No. 12 Montclair Immaculate - New Years Jump Off Showcase
Matthew Kinzler finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds while Jackson Tindall had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, squeeze by No. 12 Montclair Immaculate 63-61 at the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Richie Rosa...
Girls basketball: Ramapo nips Hudson Catholic in OT - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Cayla Menicola finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Ramapo edged Hudson Catholic 40-39 in overtime at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Camden Epstein had six points and nine rebounds while Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points for Ramapo (7-2). Ella Saxton grabbed five...
Middletown South over Passiac Tech - Boys ice hockey recap
Zander Barquero posted 23 saves to get the shutout as Middletown South defeated Passaic Tech 8-0 at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Thomas Villano and Brendan Cavendish led the way, with both scoring two goals and three assists with Dante Deluca, Justin Ferlanti and Mark Pellegrino adding a goal and an assist each. Nicholas Szotak had a goal as well with Brandon Gronau tallying two assists and Lucas Campos, Zander Barquero and Noah Schactman posting an assist each.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0