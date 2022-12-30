ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alabama homeowner attacked after surprising home burglars, police say

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
An Alabama homeowner apparently surprised two burglars when he came home Wednesday afternoon and found a strange man sitting inside a car parked in his driveway.

Mobile police said the man in the car quickly drove away, but a second suspect appeared and began attacking the homeowner before running away.

The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Old Shell Road, police said.

The investigation continues and no arrested have been made.

