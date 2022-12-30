ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Drawing nears for $640 million Mega Millions prize

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yt5Bg_0jyiGKAy00

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Lottery players will have a chance to ring in the New Year with a $640 million bonus in their bank account as a drawing is held Friday night in the Mega Million game.

There have been 21 straight drawings without a jackpot winner thanks to stiff odds of one in 302.6 million. That has allowed the top prize to grow steadily larger, week after week.

The estimated $640 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $328.3 million.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn't been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Arizona man gets probation for selling thousands of fake masks

PHOENIX — A man who knowingly sold thousands of fake N95 masks during the pandemic in Phoenix, Arizona, gets probation and no jail time. Mark Forrest Cohn, 68, was sentenced on Dec. 21 to a year of probation and to pay restitution which will include $8,028 in unpaid taxes and tariffs to the United States Customs and Border Protection, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona. Cohn reportedly pleaded guilty to a felony county of entry of goods by means of false statements.
PHOENIX, AZ
960 The Ref

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year

PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms. Pasadena's annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the...
PASADENA, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
99K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy