Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
Ring in the new year with these boys basketball rankings
Four members of the boys basketball Top 10 triumphed at holiday tournaments. Executive (Bensalem tournament), Freedom (Pine Grove), Palmerton (Northern Lehigh) and Hackettstown (Newton) each ruled their respective two-round brackets. See the resulting adjustments to the rankings below.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Boys ice hockey: St. Peter’s Prep tops Paramus Catholic for 1st win
Aneel Ward, Tyler Cahn and Filip Hidas each had a goal and an assist to help lead St. Peter’s Prep to its first victory of the season with a 6-1 win over Paramus Catholic at Prudential Center in Newark. Mike Lemanowicz finished with 14 saves while Santo Petrocelli had...
Girls Basketball: Big fourth quarter leads Highland Park to win over South River
Highland Park used an explosive fourth quarter to put away South River in a 50-33 win, in South River. Leading by just five points going into the fourth quarter, Highland Park (4-2) outscored South River (3-5) 20-8 down the stretch to take control of the game. The Owls’ big fourth...
Boys Basketball: Thomas Edison defeats Dunellen in OT for first win
Thomas Edison Energy Charter saved its best for last in a 35-30 overtime victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Thomas Edison (1-3) won its first game of the year in the process. With the score tied at 28-28 entering overtime, Thomas Edison outscored Dunellen (1-4) 7-2 in OT and took control down the stretch to clinch the win.
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
Girls Basketball: Rahways crushes J.F. Kennedy behind 17-0 first quarter run
Rahway opened the game on a 17-0 run and ultimately defeated J.F. Kennedy 52-28, in Iselin. The dominating first quarter run by Rahway (4-4) was the second time this season that it has scored 17 points to open a game. The Indians followed up the first quarter with a 12...
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boys basketball: St. Joseph (Mont.) tops No. 13 Gill St. Bernard’s - New Year’s Jump Off Showcase
Anthony Pacciarelli scored 16 and Chris Williams tallied 15 to lead Saint Joseph (Mont.) to a 62-48 win over Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the New Year’s Jump Off Showcase in Paterson. Donovan McKoy added 10 points while Montique Nedd and Justin...
Northwestern sweeps; Watertown, Aberdeen Central hoops games moved
MELLETTE — Northwestern High School's boys and girls basketball teams swept a doubleheader over Waverly-South Shore on Monday night. The two games were the only ones played involving area teams. Northwestern won the boys game 68-35 and the girls game 51-13. ...
Boys basketball: St. Rose defeats Red Bank Regional to take Buc Holiday Classic title
Jayden Hodge scored 19 points to lead the way for St. Rose as it defeated Red Bank Regional 47-26 in the championship game of the Albert E. Martin Buc Holiday Classic at Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver. St. Rose held a 27-12 lead at the half after...
Ice Hockey: Notes, observations and stat leaders from Week 3
The holidays and 2022 are behind us but let’s take one more look at the past week before we ramp things up for 2023. Here are some notes and takeaways from the last seven days of play.
Girls basketball: No. 10 Ewing tops No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Rhian Stokes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and six steals to lead Ewing, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 64-47 win over No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Te’Yala Delfosse had 16 points and 12...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
Acropolis, Brick upset No. 15 Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Brody Acropolis scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Brick Township to a 5-1 upset victory over Rumson-Fair Haven, ranked No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, at Howell Ice World in Farmingdale. Dominic Panke scored a shorthanded goal for Rumson-Fair Haven (3-2-2) in first period to tie...
Ocean Township over J.P. Stevens - Boys ice hockey recap
Alex Haar tallied five goals and two assists to lead the way for Ocean Township as it defeated J.P. Stevens 11-1 at the Woodbridge Community Center. With his two assists, Haar becomes Ocean Township’s all-time leader in assists with 68 in his career. He also moves into second place all-time in points with 142.
Devils’ Lindy Ruff ‘not happy with moral victories,’ hopes to squash miserable December with strong 2023 start
The Devils did not nab their 23rd victory of the 2021-22 season until the 63rd game on March 22, 2022. That game, a 7-4 beatdown of the Rangers in front of a split Prudential Center crowd, improved their record to a pathetic 23-35-5 and forced coach Lindy Ruff to make an optimistic statement afterward.
