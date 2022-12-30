ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

LehighValleyLive.com

Ring in the new year with these boys basketball rankings

Four members of the boys basketball Top 10 triumphed at holiday tournaments. Executive (Bensalem tournament), Freedom (Pine Grove), Palmerton (Northern Lehigh) and Hackettstown (Newton) each ruled their respective two-round brackets. See the resulting adjustments to the rankings below.
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash

There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Thomas Edison defeats Dunellen in OT for first win

Thomas Edison Energy Charter saved its best for last in a 35-30 overtime victory over Dunellen, in Dunellen. Thomas Edison (1-3) won its first game of the year in the process. With the score tied at 28-28 entering overtime, Thomas Edison outscored Dunellen (1-4) 7-2 in OT and took control down the stretch to clinch the win.
DUNELLEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten

Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Manasquan, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Roselle Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Manasquan High School on January 02, 2023, 10:00:00.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor

For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over J.P. Stevens - Boys ice hockey recap

Alex Haar tallied five goals and two assists to lead the way for Ocean Township as it defeated J.P. Stevens 11-1 at the Woodbridge Community Center. With his two assists, Haar becomes Ocean Township’s all-time leader in assists with 68 in his career. He also moves into second place all-time in points with 142.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
