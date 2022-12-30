Driver runs from police and crashes into tree killing passenger, injuring self, police say

After reportedly refusing to stop for a police officer and running from police, an Alabama driver was injured and his passenger killed early Friday when their car struck a tree, police said.

The incident began at approximately 4 a.m. when a Tuscaloosa police officer reportedly tried to stop a motorist for running a stop sign.

The driver refused to stop for the officer and a pursuit began.

The driver’s car left the road and struck a tree off 25th Avenue East.

A female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are investigating the crash.