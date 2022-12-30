ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim

Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC

Waterloo Road: Why BBC school drama is back after eight-year break

BBC iPlayer's most popular shows in the pandemic included a school drama that ended years earlier. Waterloo Road has now been rebooted, with some familiar faces returning, although another long-running drama was axed to make way. Adam Thomas was one of the first people to find out Waterloo Road was...
BBC

Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea

A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...

