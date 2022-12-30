Read full article on original website
BBC
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Man United fans clap in tribute to crash victim
Football fans have paid tribute to a teenager who died when a car crashed into a group of people in Oldbury. During the 16th minute of the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United match on Saturday, applause rippled round the stands at the Molineux Stadium for 16-year-old Liberty Charris. She died...
BBC
Waterloo Road: Why BBC school drama is back after eight-year break
BBC iPlayer's most popular shows in the pandemic included a school drama that ended years earlier. Waterloo Road has now been rebooted, with some familiar faces returning, although another long-running drama was axed to make way. Adam Thomas was one of the first people to find out Waterloo Road was...
Pat Cummins expects 'traditional' SCG pitch to be similar to Indian conditions
Australia's captain says "2023 is going to be a big year," with a Test tour of India following the final match against South Africa
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
BBC
Danny Cowley: Portsmouth sack head coach after nine league games without victory
Portsmouth have sacked head coach Danny Cowley after a run of nine League One games without a win left them nine points from the play-off places. His brother - and assistant - Nicky has also been sacked, with the pair spending 22 months at Fratton Park. The former Lincoln and...
