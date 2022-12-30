Read full article on original website
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
WNDU
New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her second game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up seven points and a game-high nine rebounds as No. 5 Notre Dame steamrolled its first opponent of the calendar year, Boston College, 85-48. Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium, along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points. Bransford was also 5-for-5 from the field.
Jordan Faison Set for Two-Sport Career at Notre Dame
Chris Finke did it. And so did Matt Salerno. Although his path to Notre Dame looks much different than the former walk-on slot receivers who earned substantial roles in South Bend, Jordan Faison is thrilled to be Irish and he’s hungry to compete with the receivers. Out of Gulliver...
Notre Dame Offer Meant A Lot To 2024 OL Caleb Brewer
2024 Pennsylvania offensive lineman Caleb Brewer is one of the most unique players in the class and Notre Dame has taken notice
hometownnewsnow.com
New Arcade Going: Full Tilt
(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, January 5 – 8
With the new year in full swing, it’s important to take time to reflect on what makes the Region unique. From diverse flora and fauna, artists of traditional and nontraditional mediums, and a competitive spirit that pushes every resident to go past their limits, Northwest Indiana is a place that’s one of a kind! Take advantage of all the Region has to offer this weekend.
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
valpo.life
Lila Rachelle “Shelly” Bozetarnik obituary
Lila Rachelle “Shelly” Bozetarnik, 64 of LaPorte, (formerly of Chesterton) passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Munster. She was born February 9, 1958 in Valparaiso to John “Jack” and Gloria (Spiess) Pratt. On April 2, 1982 she married Marc Bozetarnik who survives. Also surviving are her children Cheryl Bozetarnik of Portage and Shay (Erin) Bozetarnik of LaPorte; her grandchildren Lucas, Piper, and Avery; her sister Jackie Bush of Chesterton, and her much loved dog Huey. She was preceded in death by her parents. Shelly was a member of the CrossPointe Christian Church in Valparaiso where she loved and was loved by her church family. A memorial service will be at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 7 th at the CrossPointe Christian Church, 114 E. U.S. Highway 6 Frontage Road in Valparaiso. Pastor Todd Thomson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM on Saturday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Lakeshore PAWS, 4611 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is handling arrangements.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Crown Point welcomes first baby of new year
The Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 6:33 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Owen Dale Wyant was born to Toni and Josh Wyant of Valparaiso. Owen weighed in at 5 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. He is the couple’s second child, following his sister, 21-month-old Emily Jane Wyant.
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
WNDU
19-year-old facing OWI charges after deadly New Year’s Day crash in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old from Michigan is facing numerous OWI charges after a woman was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on New Year’s Day in LaPorte County. According to Indiana State Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on I-94...
Northwest Indiana hospital's ER department closes
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott has lost his fight to keep the emergency room at the Franciscan Health hospital open. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a lower court order and now the ER is closed as of today as originally planned.
2 fatally shot in Orland Park home
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
Wyoming man allegedly drunk during deadly New Year’s Day crash in Indiana
An Indiana State Trooper said he could smell alcohol on Morrissey’s breath and noted there was evidence of “recent drug use” inside his car.
Man charged with felonies after pursuit in Gary
After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed at the intersection of 25th and Colfax St. and struck another vehicle that was crossing the intersection.
'Travesty': Mayor furious as Hammond, Indiana's only hospital prepares to permanently close
"Would you want to be gasping for breath for 10 to 15 minutes extra when you have a hospital right here, that's been here for 120 years."
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.
Chicago — A man escaped injury after at least two gunmen opened fire on him as he left a Mariano’s in West Town on Sunday evening, the same grocery store where a man was shot to death two weeks ago. Chicago police believe the two crimes are related, according to law enforcement sources.
regionnewssource.org
Man Hits Three Police Cars Early Friday Morning In Hammond
On December 30, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM, a Hammond Police Officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Kennedy Avenue with a subject detained when another vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Kennedy Avenue struck the three squad cars parked at the traffic stop, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg.
etxview.com
Judge to begin considering whether Indicted Lake County sheriff can carry handgun in public
HAMMOND — A Lake County judge has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit filed in November by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. asking that a portion of a new Indiana statute barring individuals under indictment from carrying a handgun in public be declared unconstitutional. The status conference is scheduled for...
Chicago Skyway toll prices to increase in 2023
Starting Sunday, it will now cost $6.60 each way, for vehicles with two axles.
“Sunset Celebration” at J’s Breakfast Club
J’s Breakfast Club owner Joslyn Kelly and her team welcomed scores of customers on the official last day of operation at 3669 Broadway in Gary. In January 2023, the newly built restaurant will open 10 blocks away, at 2601 Broadway. “What a journey it has been, and it’s far...
