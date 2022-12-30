Lila Rachelle “Shelly” Bozetarnik, 64 of LaPorte, (formerly of Chesterton) passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Munster. She was born February 9, 1958 in Valparaiso to John “Jack” and Gloria (Spiess) Pratt. On April 2, 1982 she married Marc Bozetarnik who survives. Also surviving are her children Cheryl Bozetarnik of Portage and Shay (Erin) Bozetarnik of LaPorte; her grandchildren Lucas, Piper, and Avery; her sister Jackie Bush of Chesterton, and her much loved dog Huey. She was preceded in death by her parents. Shelly was a member of the CrossPointe Christian Church in Valparaiso where she loved and was loved by her church family. A memorial service will be at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 7 th at the CrossPointe Christian Church, 114 E. U.S. Highway 6 Frontage Road in Valparaiso. Pastor Todd Thomson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM on Saturday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Lakeshore PAWS, 4611 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is handling arrangements.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO