Valparaiso, IN

WNDU

New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her second game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up seven points and a game-high nine rebounds as No. 5 Notre Dame steamrolled its first opponent of the calendar year, Boston College, 85-48. Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium, along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points. Bransford was also 5-for-5 from the field.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Jordan Faison Set for Two-Sport Career at Notre Dame

Chris Finke did it. And so did Matt Salerno. Although his path to Notre Dame looks much different than the former walk-on slot receivers who earned substantial roles in South Bend, Jordan Faison is thrilled to be Irish and he’s hungry to compete with the receivers. Out of Gulliver...
NOTRE DAME, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Arcade Going: Full Tilt

(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, January 5 – 8

With the new year in full swing, it’s important to take time to reflect on what makes the Region unique. From diverse flora and fauna, artists of traditional and nontraditional mediums, and a competitive spirit that pushes every resident to go past their limits, Northwest Indiana is a place that’s one of a kind! Take advantage of all the Region has to offer this weekend.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
valpo.life

Lila Rachelle “Shelly” Bozetarnik obituary

Lila Rachelle “Shelly” Bozetarnik, 64 of LaPorte, (formerly of Chesterton) passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Munster. She was born February 9, 1958 in Valparaiso to John “Jack” and Gloria (Spiess) Pratt. On April 2, 1982 she married Marc Bozetarnik who survives. Also surviving are her children Cheryl Bozetarnik of Portage and Shay (Erin) Bozetarnik of LaPorte; her grandchildren Lucas, Piper, and Avery; her sister Jackie Bush of Chesterton, and her much loved dog Huey. She was preceded in death by her parents. Shelly was a member of the CrossPointe Christian Church in Valparaiso where she loved and was loved by her church family. A memorial service will be at 5:00 PM on Saturday, January 7 th at the CrossPointe Christian Church, 114 E. U.S. Highway 6 Frontage Road in Valparaiso. Pastor Todd Thomson will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM on Saturday until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Lakeshore PAWS, 4611 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is handling arrangements.
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

Franciscan Health Crown Point welcomes first baby of new year

The Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Crown Point welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 6:33 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Owen Dale Wyant was born to Toni and Josh Wyant of Valparaiso. Owen weighed in at 5 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. He is the couple’s second child, following his sister, 21-month-old Emily Jane Wyant.
CROWN POINT, IN
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
Fox 32 Chicago

2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home. Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said. Police said the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
regionnewssource.org

Man Hits Three Police Cars Early Friday Morning In Hammond

On December 30, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM, a Hammond Police Officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 5800 block of Kennedy Avenue with a subject detained when another vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Kennedy Avenue struck the three squad cars parked at the traffic stop, according to Lt. Steve Kellogg.
HAMMOND, IN

